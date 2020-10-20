Opinion/Editorial: Albemarle wrestling with options

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas might subscribe to that old saying.
Last week, he reported to the School Board that 96.7% percent of secondary student were counted “present” for online classes.
But there is a caveat. That statistic applies to “overall” attendance, which has a fairly low threshold: A student need only complete an assignment or log in to a class.
What’s more, there’s no way to tell if the student is the one logging in or if it’s a parent.
Meanwhile, there’s another measurement called “synchronous” attendance — meaning that students actually participate in classes live and online. That number is only 66%.
The issue of participation has obvious and serious implications for learning.
If students are just logging in but not staying online — or not paying attention to instruction even if they are online — then education is not taking place.
Of course, students and faculty need to be cut a break during this time of disruption as they and administrators try to figure out how to cope with COVID.
But the intended solution of online classes relies on an unspoken contract between students and their schools: Students must show up to class and apply themselves to their studies.
How many of us realistically expect students to do that? Many middle-schoolers and even high school students are not emotionally mature or disciplined enough to set aside immediate pleasures for the long-term gains of learning.
Parents might need to be at their sides to compel attention to their studies, or else students need to be in school where teachers can command their attention in person. The former is impractical for working parents; the latter is one of the arguments for returning to in-person classes.
The county School Board voted last week to ease into more in-person classes by moving to its Stage Three plan. Preschoolers through third-graders would go to school twice a week, if parents chose, and would attend online classes on other days. In-person access for online classes would be extended for more special-ed students and for those who have not been actively engaged in online classes; they might still be taking classes online, but they would be supervised in a school setting.
Another advantage to in-person classes is teachers’ ability to monitor students on more than education. Teachers are often the first people to see, and care, that a student is hungry, or abused, or otherwise unsafe. Teachers then can alert social services to investigate. But Mr. Haas said that referrals to social services have significantly declined this year.
Meanwhile, teachers are citing health and safety in protesting the plan to take the next step toward in-person classes. Some say they will retire if compelled to return to classrooms before they think it’s safe; others might quit outright; a third option is to take a leave of absence.
The number of teachers who might be lost is unknown at this time. But this, too, is a consideration: If a large number of teachers leave, the school system will face yet another wave of disruption and student learning will suffer.
These are not easy questions to navigate. There are risks both to focusing on online learning and to opening more classes to in-person attendance. There also are benefits to both.
In answering these questions, the school division also must consider multiple constituencies: parents, teachers, taxpayers, students. Different groups can have different goals.
Each side should at least recognize this complexity and be understanding toward those with other viewpoints.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!