Opinion/Editorial: Albemarle wrestling with options

How many of us realistically expect students to do that? Many middle-schoolers and even high school students are not emotionally mature or disciplined enough to set aside immediate pleasures for the long-term gains of learning.

Parents might need to be at their sides to compel attention to their studies, or else students need to be in school where teachers can command their attention in person. The former is impractical for working parents; the latter is one of the arguments for returning to in-person classes.

The county School Board voted last week to ease into more in-person classes by moving to its Stage Three plan. Preschoolers through third-graders would go to school twice a week, if parents chose, and would attend online classes on other days. In-person access for online classes would be extended for more special-ed students and for those who have not been actively engaged in online classes; they might still be taking classes online, but they would be supervised in a school setting.

Another advantage to in-person classes is teachers’ ability to monitor students on more than education. Teachers are often the first people to see, and care, that a student is hungry, or abused, or otherwise unsafe. Teachers then can alert social services to investigate. But Mr. Haas said that referrals to social services have significantly declined this year.