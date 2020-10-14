Opinion/Editorial: Albemarle gets needed fire funding

Last of two parts.

Like Charlottesville, although less dramatically, Albemarle County has been struggling with staffing shortages for its fire and rescue departments.

Crozet’s fire chief had long been pleading for more funding so that his volunteer department could better serve the rapidly developing Crozet growth area. In the county’s urban ring, Pantops, another growth area, also was seeing a rising need for services.

County officials heard those cries — and sought to answer them by moving paid personnel away from two other departments. The Stony Point and East Rivanna fire departments, both volunteer companies supplemented by paid staff, would lose some daytime coverage in order to free up personnel to serve Crozet and Pantops.

But that prompted cries from those who would lose coverage.

Residents of Stony Point and East Rivanna angrily protested that their lives and property were being put at risk. Even though calls would be answered from other stations outside their communities when local coverage was reduced, residents argued that lengthy response times would be potentially deadly.

And so officials pivoted again.