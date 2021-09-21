Opinion/Editorial: Aging dams pose perils in Virginia

In September 2018, the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence prompted the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to warn dam owners that the storm could dump 10 to 20 inches of rain in some areas of the commonwealth if it were to linger. DCR urged owners to connect with engineers to understand specific issues with their structures; find and review their emergency action plans (if one was in place); safely lower water levels in their dams’ lakes (if possible); and visually inspect their dams to ensure that debris would not negatively impact any spillways.

Three years later, Hurricane Ida posed its own set of severe-weather challenges. On Sept. 3 — days after the storm’s initial arrival in Virginia — DCR issued an alert to homeowners and even renters to secure flood insurance in time for peak hurricane season.

The commonwealth was spared the worst of Florence’s and Ida’s wrath. But both of these memos raise the question: Do we react to crises as they happen — or worse, after the fact? Or do we make investments now to shore up vulnerabilities in aging dams? We ignore them at our peril — Virginia has to prioritize them in its infrastructure improvements.