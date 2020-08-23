Opinion/Editorial: Agencies combat area child-care crisis

We Americans might have complained (sometimes with cause) about the shortcomings of our economic and commercial structures, but until the pandemic arrived to disrupt them we didn’t know how good things really were.
Today, quarantines, business closures, a hodge-podge schedule for re-openings, and a general uncertainty about the future — even for the near term — combine to create dislocations in the great matrix that is our traditional economic system.
Nowhere is that cascade effect more obvious than in the current child-care crisis.
Charlottesville-Albemarle is not immune; it’s virtually impossible to find child-care openings currently, said Tori Maxwell, who helps with such needs in her work for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Network2Network school-to-job program.
Before the coronavirus hit, nationally almost 60% of children under 5 experienced some sort of weekly child care, and about a third were enrolled in some sort of formal child-care program, reports USA Today.
But in April, some 60% of child-care facilities had closed, according to a survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center and cited by Forbes. Child care options declined dramatically.
When parents were home due to layoffs or furloughs, or told by their bosses to work from home, many were in position to care for their children (although those scenarios created their own sets of problems, of course.)
But as businesses began re-opening and calling people back to work, suddenly parents needed to find child care again — and it just wasn’t there.
Now, the re-opening of schools provides another wrinkle to the problem. Parents not only need child care, they need extremely flexible child care.
That’s to accommodate school schedules in which classes are fully online — while parents are at work. Or to accommodate split schedules, in which students are at school some days and at home on other days.
Meanwhile, centers also are trying to absorb higher costs due to everything from intensified cleaning protocols to the need to cut enrollment and increase distances between learning and play stations so that children can be kept safe.
“Child-care centers and home daycares are struggling to survive,” Barbara Hutchinson, the Greater Charlottesville United Way’s vice president of community impact, told The Daily Progress.
Nationally, more than 90% of child care comes from the private sector, says USA Today.
In Charlottesville-Albemarle, government and charity organizations are trying to help take up the slack.
The Brooks Family YMCA is opening a learning center at the Charlottesville site specifically to address one of the problems cited above: the need for children to have supervision while they’re at online school and their parents are at work.
Although spaces filled up on the very first day the program was announced, YMCA officials are encouraging parents to sign up on a wait list in case the organization is able to open additional centers.
The YMCA also operates an early-learning center, which reopened in June after being closed for COVID.
Albemarle County has its Bright Stars early intervention program for at-risk 4-year-olds, which provides education along with day care.
ReadyKids is another organization providing care and enrichment for children with backgrounds ranging from childhood trauma to poverty to family instability, and more; it serves Charlottesville-Albemarle and neighboring counties.
Head Start provides comprehensive services for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families, also on a regional basis. Head Start is operated by the Monticello Area Community Action Agency.
School systems, as well, are looking into the possible provision of additional services.
Without adequate child care, parents can’t go back to work — and many children might not get the education and enrichment they need. And if parents can’t go back to work (or have the capability to work from home), they can’t pay their daycare providers — or any other businesses for their services.
Our economic system truly is interconnected, and a dislocation in one portion of the system cascades into disruptions elsewhere, magnifying the damage.
We are grateful to the private daycare providers who have managed to stay open to meet parents’ needs, and encouraged that government and philanthropic child-care providers are ramping up efforts to meet new, changing and challenging conditions.
Information links:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/17/coronavirus-childcare-america-reopening-trump-fauci/5194811002/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/wesleywhistle/2020/08/10/the-nations-child-care-crisis/#7401b8ee1219
https://piedmontymca.org/early-learning-center
https://piedmontymca.org/virtual-learning-center
https://readykidscville.org/about-us/our-approach/
https://www.k12albemarle.org/our-departments/instruction/preschool
