Opinion/Editorial: Again, we need MLK's philosophy

Quoting St. Augustine that “an unjust law (i.e. one that is out of harmony with the moral law) is no law at all,” King goes on to explain that “one who breaks an unjust law must do so openly, lovingly, and with a willingness to accept the penalty” — even though that penalty may be incarceration. And King practiced what he preached.

But he also eloquently rebutted his critics’ claim “that our actions, even though peaceful, must be condemned because they precipitate violence. … Isn’t this like condemning a robbed man because his possession of money precipitated the evil act of robbery? ... Society must protect the robbed and punish the robber.”

According to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford, there were six key principles undergirding MLK’s nonviolent philosophy:

One does not have to become violent to resist evil.

Those practicing nonviolent resistance should not seek to humiliate their opponents, but to seek their “friendship and understanding” instead.

Evil acts should be condemned, not the people committing them.

Suffering can be redemptive, so those opposing evil acts should be ready to suffer without seeking retaliation.