Opinion/Editorial: Affordable housing goals contradictory?

Albemarle County has run head on into a classic conundrum:
Does it prioritize affordable housing? Or attractive housing?
Cutting back on aesthetics is a way to preserve affordability.
County planning commissioners are betting they can have both.
By limiting costly amenities, developers can reduce their construction costs, which then can permit lower sale or rental prices to the public. But critics of a proposed new subdivision argue that limited amenities and other lacks render the project unacceptable.
After an outcry from neighbors, particularly at Forest Lakes, one of the county’s largest housing developments, members of the Albemarle County Planning Commission said they wanted more information and a stronger effort from developer RST to improve its design.
RST has proposed putting 254 apartments and 108 townhouses on 19.51 acres at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard. For that, it needs approval for a switch in zoning from R-1, allows one unit per acre, to Planned Residential Development.
Increased density is another way developers can make cost-efficient use of land, which in turn can result in lower costs to consumers if developers pass along their savings.
Albemarle has said repeatedly that it wants more affordable housing, and recently has further emphasized affordability.
Ironically, the property has been home to Ridgewood Mobile Home Park — a form of affordable housing that is diminishing in the county, as sites are plucked for other forms of development. Virginia Beach-based RST Development bought Ridgewood last year for $6 million.
As originally proposed, the RST development would have replaced its 68 trailers with around 181 affordable units, out of the 362-unit total, thus boosting overall supply.
They would have been considered affordable to those earning 80% of the area median income for this area — a federally recognized standard.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the AMI for a family here is $93,900. That means the 181 or so units would have been affordable to families earning up to $75,120. There are plenty of local families living on far less than $75,120, and they likely would have been priced out of the market at that figure.
More recently, an attorney for RST said that 75% of all apartments, or about 190 units, would be priced for those making 30% to 80% of AMI. That’s an overall increase in the number of units, by shifting exclusively to apartments; and an improvement in affordability, with some units being offered at 30% of AMI, an income of $28,170. What’s more, the guaranteed term of affordability is a generous 30 years.
But county staff told the Planning Commission that they couldn’t recommend some changes requested by RST, such as relaxation of setback rules. And commissioners found themselves echoing some of the same criticisms neighbors already had raised. Not enough green space. Not enough transit stops. Insufficient attention paid to the impact on schools.
Commissioner Rick Randolph cited the danger of the development becoming “just a place where you warehouse people during the day,” like discredited housing projects of old: the Cabrini-Greens and Passyunk Homes.
He said those projects “didn’t satisfy the need of a community to have a soul.”
“Soul” is not something that translates into a detail that a developer can implement or into a zoning ordinance that the county can enforce.
Still, if you don’t ask, you can’t receive — so commissioners’ efforts to nudge RST toward a better design might well be fruitful.
At some point, Albemarle might have to decide whether to prioritize aesthetics or affordability. In the meantime, let’s see how far the developer can bend to achieve the goals the county says it wants.
At the developer’s request, the commission deferred the proposal while RST goes back to the drawing boards.