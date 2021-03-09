Opinion/Editorial: Affordable housing goals contradictory?

Ironically, the property has been home to Ridgewood Mobile Home Park — a form of affordable housing that is diminishing in the county, as sites are plucked for other forms of development. Virginia Beach-based RST Development bought Ridgewood last year for $6 million.

As originally proposed, the RST development would have replaced its 68 trailers with around 181 affordable units, out of the 362-unit total, thus boosting overall supply.

They would have been considered affordable to those earning 80% of the area median income for this area — a federally recognized standard.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the AMI for a family here is $93,900. That means the 181 or so units would have been affordable to families earning up to $75,120. There are plenty of local families living on far less than $75,120, and they likely would have been priced out of the market at that figure.

More recently, an attorney for RST said that 75% of all apartments, or about 190 units, would be priced for those making 30% to 80% of AMI. That’s an overall increase in the number of units, by shifting exclusively to apartments; and an improvement in affordability, with some units being offered at 30% of AMI, an income of $28,170. What’s more, the guaranteed term of affordability is a generous 30 years.