Opinion/Editorial: Advancing the effort for Rassawek

An overture from the Monacan Indian Nation on saving Rassawek — and especially on how that is done — acts as a statement of good faith intended to move things forward in a way that shares some benefits.

It’s a piece of negotiation — and, in the larger scheme of things, negotiation is not unusual when differing interests try to resolve disagreements. But this overture is worth noting, especially during a period of national, state and local governance that seems to be stuck in acrimony and a decided lack of negotiation.

Assurances are being offered to the James River Water Authority, formed to expedite a water-intake project needed to serve the needs of growing Fluvanna and Louisa counties.

But the Monacan nation has strongly objected to the chosen location — Rassawek, the nation’s former capital at the site now called Point of Fork at the confluence of the James and Rivanna rivers.

The Monacans have cited an array of problems — not the least of which is that construction could disturb whatever gravesites or artifacts are left on the property.