Opinion/Editorial: Advancing the effort for Rassawek

An overture from the Monacan Indian Nation on saving Rassawek — and especially on how that is done — acts as a statement of good faith intended to move things forward in a way that shares some benefits.
It’s a piece of negotiation — and, in the larger scheme of things, negotiation is not unusual when differing interests try to resolve disagreements. But this overture is worth noting, especially during a period of national, state and local governance that seems to be stuck in acrimony and a decided lack of negotiation.
Assurances are being offered to the James River Water Authority, formed to expedite a water-intake project needed to serve the needs of growing Fluvanna and Louisa counties.
But the Monacan nation has strongly objected to the chosen location — Rassawek, the nation’s former capital at the site now called Point of Fork at the confluence of the James and Rivanna rivers.
The Monacans have cited an array of problems — not the least of which is that construction could disturb whatever gravesites or artifacts are left on the property.
There is the possibility, of course, that the land could be built upon while the artifacts and human remains are retrieved and then preserved offsite. But the Monacan nation objected to the viability of that assumption, citing instances of the mishandling of remains and artifacts in other cases and questioning whether Monacan remains would be preserved and treated respectfully.
The Monacans also challenged the qualifications of a consultant’s employee who was evaluating the site’s historic value, as legally required before construction could begin. The employee was revealed to have misrepresented her educational qualifications for the job.
The Monacans also challenged aspects of the permitting process for the project by local and federal agencies.
Late last year, the JRWA agreed to explore the possibility of choosing a different site.
And earlier this month, the Monacans issued a plan under which it promises to work with the authority.
The promises are contingent on several factors: The Monacans must be allowed input on, and review of, a plan to assess the historic value of any newly proposed alternative site; they must be given “timely copies” of any results from the review; and they must be notified immediately if human remains are discovered.
If that is done, and if the results do not “confirm or strongly indicate” the presence of human remains at any alternative site, then: The Monacan nation will waive its earlier objections to what it alleges are mistakes by JRWA and the Army Corps of Engineers; it will state that it supports the alternative site; it will write to federal and state agencies encouraging permit approval of the alternative site.
And it will forgo the possibility of holding the JRWA financially accountable. For instance, the Monacans will try to work with the landowner of the alternative site, if and when one is chosen, to try to obtain any artifacts found there, but it will not expect the authority to be responsible.
But more than that, it will work with the JRWA to try to buy back the Rassawek site, which the authority already had purchased as its water-intake location. The purchase could be pursued by the Monacan nation alone or in concert with a third party; a conservation or historic preservation organization might be ideal. Since preservation of the site should the ultimate goal, deflecting the water-intake project is only a first step. Something longer term is needed.
The offer attempts to save Rassawek while also saving the JRWA from fears of financial harm or the damaging effects of continued opposition. The Monacans’ communique spells out the conditions under which it not only would withhold opposition but also would actively support a new site.
It’s a promising move, and one that we hope will advance the plans of both groups.