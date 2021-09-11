Opinion/Editorial: Addressing our reactions to Sept. 11

Today’s anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks can leave one besieged with conflicting thoughts and emotions.
What is the most respectful way to observe the anniversary?
To honor those who lost their lives — and the survivors who may still be suffering?
To deal with the grief we might feel? Some among us may find that the anniversary triggers anxiety, panic or a trauma response.
Heidi Horsley, a psychologist and grief counselor who worked with the families of 9/11 firefighters who lost their lives, and Rosemary Schwartzbard, who was one of the psychologists who responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, are among those offering advice.
First, it might help to know that such reactions are entirely normal and probably more common than you realize.
Horsley notes that even the events in Afghanistan days before the anniversary — the terrorist attacks there, the desperate escapes, the political and military connections back to 9/11 — have been visceral reminders of America’s trauma 20 years ago.
These events, and others leading up to today’s anniversary, have been hard to bear for many families and individuals.
And, says Schwartzbard, the feelings also can linger for weeks after the anniversary.
Responses can range from emotions (sadness, anger, fear) to physical symptoms (migraines, stomach aches).
Recommendations for dealing with these issues bear repeating, even if they might seem familiar by now.
■ Avoid triggers. Yes, we’ll say it: Even if you have to put down the newspaper or turn off the television for a day or two. If following the news is too painful at this time, give yourself a break.
■ Don’t isolate yourself. Talk to friends and family — or to a therapist. Avoid escaping into drugs or alcohol.
■ Get some exercise. Walking and other forms of exercise release positive endorphins. Consider dedicating your walk to someone you know who was impacted by 9/11, or to the memory and honor of all those affected.
■ Focus on remembrance. A dedicated, meditative walk is just one way to memorialize the anniversary. If it will provide comfort or inspiration, go to any of the remembrance events being held today. Or create your own ceremony — light a candle, say a prayer, perform an act of service to others.
■ Stay in the present. It’s one thing to remember, another to relive the event to the detriment of your health. Do your best to remind yourself that these attacks are part of the past. And if you can’t break free of painful memories, again, talk to someone or distract yourself with positive activities.
By the way, if you’re a friend or family member, there’s advice for you, too. Let the person talk, without judgment and without trying to “fix” their grief. Just hearing them out will provide support and validation. Consider calling someone you know who will be affected by the anniversary, instead of waiting for them to call you.
Meanwhile, we know that some people will respond to the 9/11 anniversary with a different set of prominent reactions, or at least a mixture of sorrow with other feelings.
A sense of patriotism, knowing that the nation is still standing despite efforts to undermine it. Pride that we have endured.
Renewed gratitude for the efforts of first responders and others who have sought to mitigate the horrors of 9/11, both on that day and in the days that have followed.
These feelings are equally valid.
Wherever you find yourself on this anniversary, we hope you also find what you need — the support of friends and family, the comradeship of likeminded people, the strength to meet the day, and the grace to embrace remembrance.
Information links:
https://www.everydayhealth.com/emotional-health/how-to-cope-with-anniversary-grief-according-to-a-grief-psychologist/