Opinion/Editorial: Addressing our reactions to Sept. 11

Responses can range from emotions (sadness, anger, fear) to physical symptoms (migraines, stomach aches).

Recommendations for dealing with these issues bear repeating, even if they might seem familiar by now.

■ Avoid triggers. Yes, we’ll say it: Even if you have to put down the newspaper or turn off the television for a day or two. If following the news is too painful at this time, give yourself a break.

■ Don’t isolate yourself. Talk to friends and family — or to a therapist. Avoid escaping into drugs or alcohol.

■ Get some exercise. Walking and other forms of exercise release positive endorphins. Consider dedicating your walk to someone you know who was impacted by 9/11, or to the memory and honor of all those affected.

■ Focus on remembrance. A dedicated, meditative walk is just one way to memorialize the anniversary. If it will provide comfort or inspiration, go to any of the remembrance events being held today. Or create your own ceremony — light a candle, say a prayer, perform an act of service to others.