Opinion/Editorial: Addressing behavioral health funding gaps

Nearly a month after a Virginia health official halted most admissions to five of the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults, the General Assembly will meet in a pre-arranged special session to tackle that and other needs. The state’s only facility for children already had curtailed admissions.
The hospitals are suffering a crisis of overcrowding and understaffing.
The overcrowding traces largely to a 2014 law that required state hospitals to take patients ordered into treatment if beds could not be found for them elsewhere. The law intended to ensure that no person experiencing a mental health emergency would be denied care.
Not unexpectedly, that mandate increased the numbers of admissions.
The understaffing comes from a combination of factors — including the basic problem of higher patient populations at the hospitals.
Critics maintain that the state has not sufficiently funded community mental health services. If patients could be effectively treated locally through outpatient care, they might not need hospitalization.
Some hospital admissions were inappropriate for other reasons, critics have said — for instance, patients with dementia or those with severe medical as well as mental conditions. At the state mental hospitals, staff may not have the specialized training, facilities or equipment to effectively care for these patients.
Furthermore, many staff positions were underpaid, despite their importance and the risks they involve. At the Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents in Staunton, for instance, aides were making $12.58 an hour while grocery and convenience store workers were getting $14 to $15 an hour.
Those risks include violence. “They work 16-hour days and get hit,” Nancy Snead, the center’s human resources manager, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Violence from patients in mental distress affects not only staff but also other patients. Across the system, 63 serious injuries to staff and patients were reported between July 1 and July 9.
Exacerbating all this was COVID, which took its toll on staff and patients alike.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed adding $485 million to behavioral health services.
Much of the funding will come from the federal government’s two pandemic relief packages. The General Assembly already had been called into session to allocate that money. The session begins today.
But some of the money is proposed to come from Virginia’s own budget surplus. The legislature will not deal with the regular state budget, including these surplus funds, until next year.
Northam’s proposals directly address some of the issues discussed above.
Of the federal money, $247 million would be drawn from flexible funding, primarily to address staffing needs, The Virginia Mercury reports. Federal rescue funding would provide $45 to continue staff retention and recruitment bonuses already instituted.
Another $77 million in state funds would be added to adjust salaries in the first year of the state’s next biennial budget, with more to follow in the second year of the two-year cycle. State behavioral health officials have said the funding is needed to bring state hospitals’ pay up to industry standards.
Another proposal would divert dementia patients to long-term care facilities. Some $3.3 million would expand a pilot program already seeking to address this problem.
Northam’s plan also would spend around $50 million for infrastructure improvements, including such basic things as water and sewer.
Mental health advocates point out that the federal money is one-time-only, while what Virginia needs for the long term is increased and sustained funding.
“Virginia is the 10th wealthiest state in the nation, but ranks 30th in per capita public mental health care spending,” Anna Mendez of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Partner for Mental Health told The Mercury.
Now the pressure is on the General Assembly to meet these demands — or explain to Virginia’s suffering mental health patients and staff why it cannot.
