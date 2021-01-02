Opinion/Editorial: Accidental benefits

Speaking of food and Christmas, an Anchorage soup kitchen benefitted when a tractor-trailer hauling produce, meat and eggs crashed into a ditch on Dec. 24.

Although no one was injured in the wreck (including, apparently, the food), the grocery stores that were the intended recipients said they wouldn’t be able to sell that food.

So Vulcan Towing, the company tasked with handling the cleanup, came up with the brilliant idea of giving it to a nearby charity, reported KTUU-TV.

The Christmas gift arrived just when it was needed most.

“We were just about out of fresh produce,” said Lisa Sauder, CEO of Bean’s Cafe and Children’s Lunchbox. “This time of year, fresh produce gets harder and harder for us to get, and so to be given this gift of produce that we can be given right away for meals…[is] gonna help so many people.”

How many? The soup kitchen feeds some 700 to 800 people per day.