Opinion/Editorial: Accepting COVID vaccine is necessary to return to normal

The Pew survey asked a theoretical question about a vaccine. We now have some confirmed details and early results from clinical trials of three different vaccines. Those results are promising.

There are still plenty of questions about what the national vaccination project will look like, the timing of distribution and who might get which version. The vaccine is expected to be administered without charge, because the federal government is paying. Washington is coordinating with the states on the rollout, which should begin before the end of the year. It will take months until most Americans are inoculated. Will it be a one-time shot, or every five years? Not yet known. Side effects? Maybe some temporary flu-like discomfort for some people.