Opinion/Editorial: A tip in the hand
It must be excruciatingly tough for owners and staffers to see their place of business close — even if temporarily.

But a generous customer sweetened that reality for a handful of folks at Cleveland’s Nighttown restaurant.

The customer ordered a single beer, and when the bill came he paid his tab — and left a $3,000 tip.

When he saw that, owner Brendan Ring chased after the customer to correct the apparent mistake.

“I ran after him and he said, ‘No mistake; we will see you when you reopen,’ ” Mr. Ring said on Facebook.

The customer asked that the tip be shared among the four workers on duty at the time.

Nighttown was getting ready to close down voluntarily because of the COVID pandemic. The $3,000 tip will make that reality just a little bit easier for staff.

