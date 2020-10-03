Opinion/Editorial: A tale of two mailings

Meanwhile in Charlottesville…

The city reports that “a small number” of voters failed to receive their mail-in ballots as requested.

They got the package, yes — which should have contained a ballot and a return envelope. But they didn’t get what’s called Envelope A, which contains the actual ballot.

The city has now instituted additional quality control measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Affected voters can call (434) 970-3250 to request a re-issue.

The city says about 50 people were affected.

Over in Richmond and Henrico, the opposite problem occurred: Some 400 voters got two ballots.

Officials blame the problem on a jammed printer. But they say there is no chance of people actually voting twice, because when a return ballot is recorded the electronic system automatically locks in that vote and prevents any others.

Let’s hope so. And hope voters will believe that.

A comedy of errors? Sometimes you just have to laugh to keep from crying.