Opinion/Editorial: A step back is a step forward for Rassawek

Alternative sites could be considered to save Rassawek, site of the Monacans’ former capital, thanks to a first-step decision by the James River Water Authority’s board.
The JRWA last week approved a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking that the Corps suspend its process for approving Rassawek — also known as Point of Fork — as the location for a water pumping station.
The idea of pulling water from the James River to serve economic development in growing Louisa and Fluvanna counties has been under consideration for more than a decade. The two jurisdictions came together in 2009 to pursue the project, but it had been debated and discussed well before that date.
Investigations of potential sites settled on Point of Fork, at the confluence of the James and Rivanna rivers.
But in a dispute that heated up last year, the Monacan Indian Nation objected, saying that the site is the tribe’s historic home — even noted on Capt. John Smith’s famous map of Virginia. The site had been overwhelmed and abandoned as white settlement pushed the Monacans out of their territory, but tribe members say it still contains artifacts from their ancestors — including grave sites, which would be disturbed or destroyed by construction.
The JRWA said it would collect any such artifacts, box them and present them to the tribe for preservation. Opponents objected, arguing that the results of similar promises in other cases had demonstrated a lack of respect for Native American artifacts; how could they trust that this instance would be different?
In any case, they said, saving fragments of the site was far inferior to saving the site itself.
Opponents raised a number of other objections as well, ranging from the quality of the permitting process to the qualifications of a consultant working for the JRWA.
Meanwhile, their effort was attracting attention from heavy hitters in the preservation world, including the Southern Environmental Law Center and Preservation Virginia, which recently named Rassawek to its list of Virginia’s most endangered places.
At the same time, the social justice movement has been calling greater attention to inequities in treatment of minorities. Although currently this movement is focused primarily on African Americans and their place in history, the social justice premise has implications as well for Native Americans and their place in history — a point not to be missed in the Rassawek debate.
As recently as March, the JRWA said it would continue to pursue the Point of Fork site.
Then, at its meeting last week, it approved a letter to be sent to the Corps of Engineers with a request to suspend the federal permitting process.
The ultimate goal: Give the authority time to consider, or reconsider, alternative sites that would spare Rassawek.
It’s a significant — and welcome — development. The authority deserves credit for this decision.
Granted, the two counties need water — not only to allow new growth but to support growth that already has occurred.
Rassawek might have been the least expensive site for their initial purposes, but it has proved to be fraught with other types of problems. Indeed, if opposition generates delays to the project — perhaps even embroiling the authority in costly lawsuits — the initial economic advantage to the site could be lost.
We had feared that the project already was too far advanced to be redirected — but the JRWA’s recent action suggests that is not the case: There is still time to choose another site for the pumping station.
A solution that would preserve Rassawek and provide water for the counties would be ideal — the classic win-win.
Information links:
http://www.virginiaplaces.org/nativeamerican/rassawek.html
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/team-behind-controversial-water-project-hopes-to-pause-permitting-process/article_fb6ee8ef-54b1-56d1-aa07-538985e4a2a4.html
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/despite-opposition-jrwa-still-to-pursue-rassawek-site-for-water-pump-station/article_6595e519-b6c0-5d14-a689-91453a6caf3b.html
