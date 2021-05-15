Opinion/Editorial: A shot at winning

Ohio can’t offer a trip to Bran Castle, but it might entice people to roll up their sleeves for the needle by giving them a chance at a $1 million lottery prize, once a week for five weeks.

Oh, yeah, and there’s also an offer for free college.

The proposal isn’t universally popular, though.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine proposed the prize offer and the promise of scholarships as a way to persuade more people to be vaccinated.

The money would come from federal pandemic aid, and some lawmakers from both parties said that wasn’t an appropriate use of funds. But the Biden administration seemed supportive.

“In general, I think we like the idea of contests,” Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior COVID-19 advisor, told CNN.

Adults over age 18 would be eligible for the lottery ticket if they’ve received at least one vaccination shot; students 18 and under would be eligible for the full-ride college scholarship.

Of course, to enjoy these benefits, one would need to survive the pandemic. Ensuring that more people are vaccinated is an excellent way to advance that goal.