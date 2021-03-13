Opinion/Editorial: A secret message that wasn’t

It’s not Easter yet, but an Easter egg showed up in the canopy of the parachute that dropped NASA’s Perseverance rover to the surface of Mars.

Last month’s spectacular accomplishment enthralled science buffs and average folks alike.

But a few sharp-eyed fans quickly spotted a “secret” message coded into the canopy, The Associated Press reports. (Hidden messages are popularly called Easter eggs.)

“Dare Mighty Things,” inspirational advice from President Theodore Roosevelt, has become the unofficial motto of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out the words in the orange and white strips of the parachute. He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission’s headquarters.

But it wasn’t all about fun. Scientists wanted the canopy to display a non-uniform pattern so they could calibrate the direction the rover was oriented during descent.

Engineers also placed a plaque on Perseverance that mimics those car decals that show family groupings — mom, dad, kids, dog. In this case, the family was all the preceding Mars explorer rovers, in descending size.