Opinion/Editorial: A push for correction at USPS

The equivalent of rousing cheers must have raced across the internet last week at news that U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is tackling the problem of mail delivery — or lack thereof — in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.
“I’ve been getting many more complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth,” Warner said during a visit to the Charlottesville Post Office on U.S. 29 on Aug 23.
Not that this is any surprise to residents. Frustration over mail that is misdelivered, undelivered or permanently lost fuels conversations among friends and neighbors and has prompted many a letter to the editor to The Daily Progress.
City resident Betty Moony, who attended Warner’s Aug. 23 press conference, said she and her neighbors hadn’t received mail for two weeks — except for Amazon packages.
The U.S. Postal Service has contracted with Amazon to provide the final step of package delivery for the massive online retailer. Details of the contract are confidential, but industry experts have estimated that the USPS delivers more than 40% of Amazon packages.
The contract provided a huge financial boost for the struggling Postal Service, which lost other business when customers switched from paper mail to electronic messages.
But it also pushed other customers’ mail to the back burner while Amazon packages take priority, according to insiders.
“It’s just such a lack of trust now that I have in the Postal Service, and I feel really sad about it,” Mooney said. “It’s not the carriers’ fault. They’re doing all they can. They’re working long hours.”
As Warner pointed out, postal workers have carried a heavy burden during the pandemic. “They didn’t have a chance to work at home; they had to come in [to work] through a challenging environment,” he said.
The senator got a private tour of the U.S. 29 facility and was able to speak privately with postal workers, The Progress reported.
He said management deficiencies and carrier understaffing have been the main causes of the local mail problem. A new postmaster now is on board and the agency is trying to hire more delivery personnel, which should help address customer service and delivery issues.
Meanwhile, Warner isn’t alone in his concerns.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine joined him writing in a letter to the USPS district manager for Virginia, which was sent Aug. 23.
Because the Postal Service is a federal entity, pressure from these two U.S. senators may be necessary to persuading it to improve service. However, the Postal Service receives no federal funding for its operating expenses and is expected to subsist on customer-derived revenues — hence the effort to contractually lock in revenue from the Amazon deal.
Warner said the problem starts at the top, blaming Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for some of the woes that have affected localities.
But Charlottesville-Albemarle’s postal delivery problems started long before DeJoy’s tenure, which began only in June 2020. And that tenure has coincided with COVID, which industry experts say has complicated the Postal Service’s already shaky situation.
Not that this is a brief for DeJoy. One of his solutions is to save money by reducing customer service still further, slowing mail delivery while raising stamp prices — an unpopular move, and rightly so.
Many of these problems will have to be fixed at a national level — and it may take federal financial support to do that.
At the local level, and in the short term, we have to rely on the problem-solving skills of management. We hope the new postmaster will make the changes necessary to restore customer service and mail delivery to adequate levels in the Charlottesville area.
https://www.pressherald.com/2020/07/21/first-class-and-priority-mail-delayed-in-favor-of-amazon-parcels-according-to-portland-letter-carriers/
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/tumultuous-history-united-states-postal-service-constant-fight-survival
https://www.npr.org/2021/08/06/1025488630/the-postal-service-presses-forward-with-unpopular-plan-to-slow-some-mail-deliver
Information links: