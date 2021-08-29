Opinion/Editorial: A push for correction at USPS

“It’s just such a lack of trust now that I have in the Postal Service, and I feel really sad about it,” Mooney said. “It’s not the carriers’ fault. They’re doing all they can. They’re working long hours.”

As Warner pointed out, postal workers have carried a heavy burden during the pandemic. “They didn’t have a chance to work at home; they had to come in [to work] through a challenging environment,” he said.

The senator got a private tour of the U.S. 29 facility and was able to speak privately with postal workers, The Progress reported.

He said management deficiencies and carrier understaffing have been the main causes of the local mail problem. A new postmaster now is on board and the agency is trying to hire more delivery personnel, which should help address customer service and delivery issues.

Meanwhile, Warner isn’t alone in his concerns.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine joined him writing in a letter to the USPS district manager for Virginia, which was sent Aug. 23.