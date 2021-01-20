Opinion/Editorial: A peaceful transfer of power

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Joe Biden will make this pledge when he takes the oath of office today as the 46th president of the United States. But because of the threat of another violent insurrection, there will be no huge, cheering crowds on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Gone will be the throngs of well-wishers who fill the streets of Pennsylvania Avenue for the traditional inaugural parade.

Local and federal officials have established a downtown security zone and called up more than 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the presidential swearing-in — including 2,400 troops from Virginia.

Instead of the world center of freedom, our nation’s capital resembles an armed citadel. State capitols across the country, including Richmond, are bracing for possible violence.

Why?