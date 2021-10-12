Opinion/Editorial: A new VEC delay

Remember the technology upgrade that the Virginia Employment Commission was going to implement come Oct. 1?

Remember the warnings that such an upgrade could cause additional problems?

The VEC heeded those warnings and postponed the upgrade to Nov. 1.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission had cautioned that, while new technology was a critical need, the VEC was unprepared to safely transfer data from the old system to the new.

Sure enough, the agency had difficulty moving information accurately. A JLARC official also said the VEC may have started too late to train staff on using the new system.

The delay should make the upgrade safer when it does occur, but meanwhile unemployed Virginians — who already have enough to worry about — must continue to deal with the inefficiencies of the current system.