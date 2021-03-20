Opinion/Editorial: A labor of love

Another affordable housing effort we’ve been following in this space is Charlottesville’s South First Street project.

It, too, is the result of long years of planning alongside residents to arrive at the best plan possible for providing affordable and market-rate housing that is sensitive to local needs and accomplishes its purposes without displacing current residents.

It, too, is breaking ground.

Sixty-two units are being built on an open site that formerly was used as a ballfield. The new development will include a community center along with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The project is under the auspices of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, but a number of organizations and entities have contributed up to this point.

That includes the tenants’ group, Public Housing Association of Residents; the city and state for providing funding (some of the state support is through tax credits); private donors, including the Dave Matthews Band’s BAMA Fund, and others.