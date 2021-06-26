Opinion/Editorial: A horse, of course

The week started off on Father’s Day with a Montana couple saving a horse from drowning.

Matthew and Christina Eickholt were floating the Bitterroot River when they saw the horse trying to climb out of deep water. But the bank was too steep, and the horse looked as if it was about to go under for good, Matthew Eickholt said.

They were able to coax it downstream to a shallower spot where the animal could wade out.

“When he saw us, I think he knew we were there to help him. Once he got to us, he was able to pull himself out of there,” said Matthew.

Two days later, the couple was doing the float trip again and spotted the same horse — this time safely on dry land.

“The horse remembered us and came running up to us with his two friends,” Christina Eickholt said.