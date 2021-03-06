Opinion/Editorial: A good history lesson

We’ve been following the story of the Yancey School Community Center for some time now, in its transition from beloved community school to repurposed community center after Albemarle County decided to close it as an elementary school.

Now, the new B.F. Yancey Heritage and History Exhibit traces the story of the school over an even longer period.

It starts with the Reconstruction Era and ends with the closure of Yancey Elementary.

There’s just one catch: Because of the COVID pandemic, it’s not open to the public at present. But Ed Brooks, the community center’s program coordinator, hopes that can change later this year.

The exhibit was coordinated by Peggy Scott and Charlotte Brody, with help from historian Hannah Scruggs. It was funded by grants from Heal Charlottesville, Virginia Humanities and Preservation Piedmont through Virginia Organizing. Albemarle-based Gropen Inc. made and installed the displays.

Many thanks to all who made this exhibit possible.