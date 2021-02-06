Opinion/Editorial: A flap over a ‘bat’

China and Canada are on the outs over a T-shirt ordered by Canadian embassy staffer based in Beijing.

The maker asserted in an online post that an embassy staffer had ordered a T-shirt featuring a bat.

That was considered insulting because China is thin-skinned about claims that the coronavirus was let loose on the world by bats at a Chinese animal market and that the country had been lax in its response to the emerging health threat.

No, no, no; you’ve got it all wrong, Canada replied, according to media reports. That’s not a bat; that’s the letter W. It’s a reference to the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, Canada contended.

China and Canada also are in conflict over the fact that Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, who is accused in the U.S. of fraud. Meng is the daughter of the founder of communications giant Huawei; China contends the charges are politically motivated as part of U.S.-China trade disputes.

That’s how things work in China, after all, so of course China might suspect the same of other countries.

In retaliation for the arrest, it quickly retried a Canadian drug smuggler caught in China and changed his sentence to the death penalty. It also detained Canadian diplomatic and business people.