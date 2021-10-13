Opinion/Editorial: A dollar’s not what it used to be

In a sure sign that inflation is bearing down on us, the Dollar Tree chain has announced that it is going to stock items in many of its more than 15,000 U.S. and Canadian stores that cost more than a buck.

For the heedless spendthrift throwing money around like a drunken sailor, it soon will be possible to blow as much as $5 on an item at the famously inexpensive shopping destination.

The change was inevitable. Annual inflation was up 4.2% in July, the highest in three decades. The item you bought for $1 in 1986, when the chain opened, would, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, cost $2.50 now.

Supply chain problems and rising labor costs are contributing factors as we try to find our way out of the pandemic. A dollar isn’t what it used to be in the old days, like a year ago.

Investors apparently love Dollar Tree’s move toward extravagant spending. Shortly after the Chesapeake-based chain announced its dollar-busting plan late last month, its stock rose 13% at the opening bell on Sept. 29.

Make no mistake: Despite the name, Dollar Tree is no nickel-and-dime operation. From that modest start 35 years ago (original name: Only $1.00), the Virginia operation has grown into a Fortune 500 company.