Opinion/Editorial: A difficult place to be employed

Charlottesville is getting a reputation as a city that destroys its own.
Once that rumor becomes widespread, what kind of applicant would want to work here? And keep in mind that there are several vacancies to fill.
The most recent will be that of city manager.
Last week, Chip Boyles resigned effective Oct. 29. He will have been in the position less than nine months.
He cited “continuation of … personal and professional attacks,” which he said are “not good for the city, for other city staff, for me or for my family.”
The uproar centers on Boyles’ firing of then-Chief of Police RaShall Brackney on Sept. 1. Brackney left her position immediately but remains on administrative leave through Nov. 30 and is due pay and benefits for a year, since she was terminated without cause.
That language means Brackney didn’t violate any policies or make any other mistakes that would subject her to disciplinary procedures.
“There is no smoking gun in this,” Boyles said at one point. “It was a combination of things that made me believe we were headed down the wrong direction.”
But part of the cause appears to exist in evidence of widespread dissatisfaction within the police department, according to two reports: a 2020 department personnel survey by the city and a 2021 survey of police officers by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association.
Boyles has said he terminated Brackney’s employment because he feared a rash of resignations from other department leaders. The department already had lost 100 employees over the past three years and been able to replace only 74 of them.
Brackney, meanwhile, was trying to reform her department to improve community policing and to ensure racial equity in the handling of arrests and other police interactions.
The issue of her firing, and the low morale in her department that precipitated it, thus are embedded in a subtext of racial justice — a topic that considerably heightens the significance of these events and amplifies the emotions surrounding them.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker has been a defender of Brackney and strident critic of Boyles’ decision — up to and including calling him “a liar.”
Her support of the former chief may be well-founded; her personal attack on the city manager is unacceptable.
Walker has always been something of a provocateur. Such people often are needed to goad government into action. But leadership requires a different skill-set — the ability to win others to your point of view and pull them forward with you. It requires cooperation. Walker and City Council both might be more effective when she returns to civilian life after this term.
Charlottesville’s personnel problems predate Walker, of course, but she is part of the reason for Boyles’ resignation.
Boyles was hired to fix those problems. Instead, he’s become a victim himself — one in a long string.
This history of failure does not look good for Charlottesville.
“We were told by the last search firm we contacted last year, that in the opinion of that particular executive searcher, we were not likely to be able to hire anybody with council as dysfunctional as it is,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said.
Other councilors noted that the personnel upheaval — despite the presence of two capable assistant city managers who can step in for the interim — disrupts progress toward city goals.
“It’s paralyzing,” said Heather Hill. “We’re not able to get our work done and be productive.”
Meanwhile, the city losing both Brackney and Boyles. Where’s the gain in that?
Was it worth it, Charlottesville?