Opinion/Editorial: A difficult place to be employed

Charlottesville is getting a reputation as a city that destroys its own.

Once that rumor becomes widespread, what kind of applicant would want to work here? And keep in mind that there are several vacancies to fill.

The most recent will be that of city manager.

Last week, Chip Boyles resigned effective Oct. 29. He will have been in the position less than nine months.

He cited “continuation of … personal and professional attacks,” which he said are “not good for the city, for other city staff, for me or for my family.”

The uproar centers on Boyles’ firing of then-Chief of Police RaShall Brackney on Sept. 1. Brackney left her position immediately but remains on administrative leave through Nov. 30 and is due pay and benefits for a year, since she was terminated without cause.

That language means Brackney didn’t violate any policies or make any other mistakes that would subject her to disciplinary procedures.

“There is no smoking gun in this,” Boyles said at one point. “It was a combination of things that made me believe we were headed down the wrong direction.”