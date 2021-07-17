Opinion/Editorial: A different type of book ‘club’

Sixty free books!

For those of us who love reading, that’s a bonanza. It’s also the number of books children can receive from Imagination Library.

And whether you love reading or not, it’s an essential skill and brain-builder.

With those principles in mind, Dolly Parton started Imagination Library, a program that mails free books to children from participating communities. Children must be registered by their parents or others in authority.

Locally, the Rotary Club of Charlottesville has been sponsoring the program since 2015 for children in the three ZIP codes that primarily cover the city of Charlottesville. Since that proved successful and sustainable, the club now is expanding its reach.

Rotary has worked with schools and groups such as ReadyKids to get books to children in need.

“But really, the program is designed to be made available to every child in the community,” Jennifer King, a Rotary member and project lead, told The Daily Progress (emphasis added).

Sure, not everybody loves reading — but if kids are started out right, with appropriate books early in life, they may well grow up as lovers of reading. That’s the ultimate goal of Imagination Library.

Thanks to the Rotary Club and to Imagination Library for this excellent local service.