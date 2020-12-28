 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: A candid apology
We can’t learn from our mistakes if we don’t fess up to them.

So it was refreshing to hear Gen. Gustave F. Perna, head of the federal effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines, offer an actual apology — just when we feared the word had been stricken from the dictionary of politics.

Perna took the blame for the confusion created when the federal government miscalculated how many doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine could be shipped. At least 14 states, including Virginia, learned they would not be getting as many of the vials as they expected.

“It was my fault,” Perna said. “It was a planning error, and I am responsible.”

How often lately have we heard words like that from any top federal official, though the government’s response to the pandemic has been appallingly bad? Nobody says “I apologize.” Nobody says “I am responsible.”

We’ll take integrity over perfection any time.

Perna looks to be doing his job. We had better do ours.

Excerpted and adapted from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.

