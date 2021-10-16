Opinion/Editorial: A brief possession

In Denmark, revolutions got an Iraqi man in trouble.

No, not that kind of revolution — the rebellious kind.

We’re talking about revolutions per minute.

Police report that they stopped a driver who was speeding along the highway at 147 mph in his Lamborghini Huracan. The speed limit was 81 mph.

The man, whom police did not identify, had bought the car in Germany only a few hours earlier. He was driving it across Denmark on the way to transporting it to Norway, where he is a resident.

We bet he was surprised when police enforced a new Danish law that allows them to confiscate vehicles driven by reckless drivers — then auction off the vehicles and keep the money.

The Huracan cost $310,000 when the Iraqi man bought it.

Wonder how many RPMs that Huracan was cranking when police stopped it?