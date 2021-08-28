Opinion/Editorial: A bridge to progress

City residents and frequent visitors must be gratified to see work actually beginning on Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge replacement.

The bridge was built in 1962 and had a projected lifespan of 50 years. It’s now well past that milestone.

City Council began discussing repairs in the early 2000s. But before such repairs could be approved and begun, the bridge had deteriorated to such a point that replacement became the more cost-effective solution.

Then came nearly a decade of detours and dead ends during which funding fluctuated, design plans arose and fell, and a chosen contractor unexpectedly went out of business, leaving Charlottesville with little choice but to start over again.

Finally, all the elements aligned, and the city was able to begin work this month. The first step was moving utility lines underground to provide working space and prevent disruptions during construction.

The construction period will be an inconvenience for commuters, tourists and shoppers — but the result will be a more efficient and, of key importance, a safer bridge.

We’re happy to see the bridge project finally get off the ground.