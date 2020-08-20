Opinion/Editorial: 5th District voters deserve to hear debate

From the iconic Lincoln-Douglas debate for U.S. Senate; to the Kennedy-Nixon presidential debate, the first ever televised; to this year’s Democratic presidential nomination debates, involving so many candidates that they had to be held over two nights’ time, political debates have been integral to voter education.
But so far, voters in the 5th Congressional District are being denied a similar opportunity this fall.
Republican candidate Bob Good has declined an offer from CBS19 to debate Democrat Cameron Webb at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
As of this writing, we know of no other confirmed opportunity for the two candidates to meet and test each other. One such opportunity might be the Sept. 9 Senior Statesmen of Virginia candidate forum in Albemarle County.
Mr. Good said on Aug. 18 that his campaign is evaluating possible events and taking several factors into consideration regarding any acceptances.
Other candidates have avoided debates; it’s not a new tactic, especially in today’s highly polarized environment. Reluctance to face a political opponent, the media, or the citizens may arise from a number of reasons. Candidates may want to either protect an existing political advantage or reduce the chances of deepening a disadvantage: If they don’t speak, they can’t be judged — or so they reason.
Actually, they can be judged — by the voters, who are deprived of the opportunity to see them in action, and even under pressure. Scripted campaign events, staged photo-ops and controlled meetings with only friendly audiences can make voters skeptical of a candidate’s capabilities.
We urge the candidates in the 5th District to appear before each other and the voters, to debate their political differences so that we can get to know them better.
Candidate debates are a time-honored tradition, one that’s highly useful for voters’ education. Candidates should be ready and willing to grant voters that opportunity.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!