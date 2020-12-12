Navy musician, local graduate reflects on path to Pearl Harbor

Editor's note: The following email interview has been lightly edited for style.
Question: What were your feelings about being part of the Pearl Harbor ceremony this past Monday?
Musician Third Class Brian Kavolius-Matherne: The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony is one of the biggest gigs that I do all year as a part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, and this is my third time playing for one. Normally, I'm playing this ceremony as a part of the larger Wind Ensemble, but this year the band's Harbor Brass brass quintet was assigned to play. It's always a thrill to play with the Harbor Brass, as the musicians are incredible collaborators and it's a true honor to work with them. Of course, it's a treat to represent Charlottesville wherever I go! You'd be surprised how many UVa or Bodos Bagels T-shirts I see around Hawaii!
The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony is a part of a number of events that I end up working for around Dec. 7. Each one is different. The remembrance ceremony is huge, with multiple flyovers, bigger speeches, videos, and the rifle salutes. In previous years, they even had a tugboat ballet! The mood is still sentimental and serious, but the energy is always high. The next day, I played a reconciliation ceremony hosted by Navy Region Hawaii and the Japanese consulate. That ceremony is much smaller, but beautiful and intimate, and it focuses on the friendship that the U.S. and Japan have developed. It's probably my favorite ceremony that I do every year.
I mostly do not get nervous for school shows or concerts, but I actually sometimes get some performance anxiety at ceremonies because they are so important for our service members and civilians. Some ceremonies are watched by thousands, and some ceremonies are watched by five, or even zero, people. Each ceremony is important though, because in a way, I'm trying to convey the respect and gratitude of the whole nation through the music we're doing. It's easy to get swept up in the feelings and importance of it all, and it can get pretty emotional. I'm often trying to focus on the job that I'm doing, which is to play horn as best as I can for the country and for the service members I'm representing.
Q: How did you feel about unexpectedly being photographed by The Associated Press? Anybody besides your mom recognize you and contact you?
MU3 Kavolius-Matherne: I'm photographed by various organizations all the time. After a couple hundred performances, you learn to not see the photographers and play freely — hopefully that helps their work. The gentleman from the AP was highly professional and didn't interfere with what we were doing at all, which I at least appreciate! This time is unique, though, because I rarely see the photographs of myself when I notice a photographer. I saw him and just figured I'd never see the photo. When I'm performing my ceremonial role, we're not the main focus of the event, so often "the photo" for the ceremony doesn't have the band at all.
It was so funny to get a text the next day with a picture of The Daily Progress! I am really happy that my mom had gotten to see it. This January will mark the longest I've ever been away from home and I always value another opportunity to share my day to day life with her, my dad, or my brother and his family. The only other person to send me a note was my mother in law! Maybe it's harder to recognize me with the mask?
Q: Please tell me a little bit about how and when you joined the Navy and how you came to be part of its band. Your mom mentioned you learned French horn under Mr. Thomas at AHS. How did that experience propel you to where you are today?
After graduating from Albemarle High School, I got my undergraduate degree in music therapy from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, where I received a performance certificate for outstanding performance on the french horn. I moved to Connecticut for a brief time to complete my specialization in music therapy, and then won an assistantship at the University of Maryland, College Park, where I completed my master's degree in horn performance where I focused on chamber music. During those two degrees, I studied with William Zsembery (Shenandoah), Joseph Lovinksy (Shenandoah), and Gregory Miller (UMD).
I won my current position through an audition with the Navy shortly after I graduated from UMD, while I was working in Miami for a summer opera orchestra. I took a year off to relax a bit (music school is rough) after I won the Navy job, and went to boot camp in 2017. The Pacific Fleet Band is my first band, and I've been lucky to perform so many times — we do hundreds of performances per year, and I think and hope I may hit over a thousand before I leave here.
While I've been with the Navy, I've completed three tours of towns in Alaska and an international tour to Timor Leste. In 2018 I was part of a select group of Navy musicians to perform in a presentation at the Midwest Clinic, which is the largest band conference in the world. Traveling with the Harbor Brass Quintet has been the highlight of my career. I know I said before, but the members of the Harbor Brass Quintet are inspiring, talented, stunning, and every other positive adjective you can think of.
And yes, I was a member of many of Greg Thomas's bands! I was passionate about the marching band back then, but I was also involved in their symphonic band and wind ensemble.
I actually started off on clarinet in middle school with Mike Allen at Sutherland, and switched to horn in my junior year.
I have to mention that I owe a huge portion of my start in professional music to Janelle Ellis of Jack Jouett Middle School. She is a skilled horn player and was kind enough to teach me lessons before school while I was trying to learn to play horn at a conservatory level. I'll never forget her willingness to teach me and I try to pay her back through volunteer work at high schools here in Hawaii.
Mr. Thomas built an incredible infrastructure and culture at AHS where you could achieve anything you wanted if you put in the effort. He's an excellent musician and has a keen mind, especially when it comes to teaching students about attitude. He said in one of the classes when I was a sophomore: "Doing things at a high level is a ton more fun than doing things at a low level." That wisdom resonated with me, and I didn't stop practicing until I won this job.
In undergrad, I put "Military Horn Player" on a sticky note on the mirror of my dorm, and tried to live every day like I had already achieved my dream of playing horn for a military band. All of my music teachers have been "instrumental" in my ability to win this position with the Pacific Fleet Band!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!