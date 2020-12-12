Navy musician, local graduate reflects on path to Pearl Harbor

I mostly do not get nervous for school shows or concerts, but I actually sometimes get some performance anxiety at ceremonies because they are so important for our service members and civilians. Some ceremonies are watched by thousands, and some ceremonies are watched by five, or even zero, people. Each ceremony is important though, because in a way, I'm trying to convey the respect and gratitude of the whole nation through the music we're doing. It's easy to get swept up in the feelings and importance of it all, and it can get pretty emotional. I'm often trying to focus on the job that I'm doing, which is to play horn as best as I can for the country and for the service members I'm representing.