 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Editorial: Warner plans to keep heat on post office

  • 0
022522-cdp-news-usps_3.jpg

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS United States Post Office workers load mail and packages into their truck on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 on Seminole Trail in Albemarle County.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner promises to turn up the heat on Charlottesville-Albemarle postal officials to make sure they deal with delivery problems. In a news conference Tuesday, Warner explained that a postal service reform bill in Congress will provide resources to improve mail distribution. But reforms will take time to implement, the senator said.

Meanwhile, Warner pledged to keep coming back to Charlottesville to keep “feet to the fire” in an attempt to ensure timely deliveries of mail. Area residents have complained for months about long delays in receiving letters and parcels that they felt should have arrived days or even weeks sooner than they did. This can cause bill payments to be late or important documents to miss deadlines. We welcome Warner’s attention and commitment to relieving a logical headache that runs second only to resolving complicated problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert