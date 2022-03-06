Editorial: To move ahead we often need to look behind

The small ceremony held last Thursday in downtown Charlottesville recalled the slave auctions once held in that part of the city. In a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin purges what he calls “divisive concepts” involving race from public schools, the observance showed why he and other Republicans are on the wrong side of history and education.

The Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance, a group whose relatives were enslaved, struck the right balance of beauty and brutality that provoked respect and regret. Above all, it empowered understanding.

The event took place on March 3, the date Union troops entered Charlottesville in 1865, confirming the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery.

Last week’s celebration of liberation offered a powerful speech by alliance president Myra Anderson, who is descended from people enslaved by Thomas Jefferson at Monticello. A soloist sang the spiritual “Oh Freedom.” Other participants read the names of enslaved relatives, followed by a group blessing using an African saying. It was all quite moving and comfortable.

Then, a young Black man stepped to the microphone and read from a narrative of a slave auction written by a child who had been sold as chattel. The descriptions of a grown man of 40 being referred to as a “boy” and people of all ages and genders referred to with the N-word struck the conscience like an overseer’s lash. The order for those being sold to bare their flesh so buyers could see that they were like compliant animals who bore no scars for resisting their fate left a lump in the throat. The emotions of a chjld being sold and separated from his family crushed the spirit.

The auctioneer in this recounting of inhuman savagery is White. So are the buyers of human beings who pay a few hundred dollars to own a person. Is this the kind of honesty that Youngkin and his ilk fear so much? Must this reality be repressed and its legacy removed from school curricula like pages torn from a history book and thrown in a fire?

Determining where learning ends and grotesque fascination with torture begins might be a worthy topic of discussion for educators. As a society, America seems titillated by violence rather than repelled. Context, not censorship, is the answer. The descendants alliance set out to honor people who endured horrific abuse that made many of them martyrs on a road to freedom for future generations. Anderson said the group needed to understand the extent of their tribulations to acknowledge the debt they owed their forebears.

Others may need to understand somebody else’s struggles to find the motivation to change. For instance, if every American had watched the entire nine-minute video of the police killing George Floyd, we believe the nation’s basic goodness would have forged a much more unified reaction to his death.

Anderson, who is Black, told The Daily Progress that she worries most about those who don’t want to know what their ancestors did. Her celebration of Liberation Day was a chance to let a Black perspective drive the story.

This is hard to do that without making some White folks feel guilty or at least embarrassed. That was not Anderson’s mission last week. Nor was it the mission of those “divisive concepts” being purged from school curricula.

Hiding the ugly past from school children will not produce a more enlightened generation of future leaders. It will only distort their vision.

“I am comfortable with people being uncomfortable,” Anderson said. “You can’t pay tribute [to enslaved people] without first acknowledging their pain.”

Myra Anderson and others in the Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance knew they could not truly honor enslaved relatives without first confronting their suffering. In the same way, a country that wants to move beyond race cannot do so by embracing policies that ignore it.

The lyrics of “Oh Freedom,” which sound so sweet when sung, actually tell a sad story about life and death that drives this point home.

Oh, freedom!

Oh, freedom!

Oh, freedom over me!

And before I’d be a slave

I’ll be buried in my grave

And go home to my Lord and be free