Editorial: The issue in innocence writs is actual guilt

We begin today with a confession. Yesterday we published an editorial on Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ opposition to a writ of actual innocence for prisoner Terrence Richardson. We confused where Richardson is serving a life sentence. He is in federal prison, not state prison, as we reported.

The Daily Progress regrets the error.

What we should have said is that Richardson pleaded guilty to a state manslaughter charge in the death of a Waverly police officer and received a five-year state prison sentence. A federal court jury later acquitted him of the same murder, but a federal judge used Richardson’s state court plea deal to justify a life sentence for Richardson. So while the federal court convicted him of just one count of conspiracy to sell drugs, as things stand, Richardson will never get out of prison.

This is why Richardson has asked for a writ of actual innocence in state court to clear himself of the manslaughter charge. It could be a first step to gaining freedom.

Former Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, supported Richardson’s request for an innocence writ after looking into Richardson’s case for a year. Miyares, a Republican inaugurated in January, opposes it. Miyares’ office wants to withdraw the state’s support for Richardson’s writ. The new attorney general’s office argues that “acquittal of murder by the federal jury has no relevance to his state guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter.” The attorney general, through his staff, disagrees with Herring’s conclusion that no reasonable person hearing the facts could have found Richardson guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The AG’s office also says Richardson’s lawyer has not made the case to admit new evidence.

The legal speak cloaks a simpler battle of ideologies. Miyares wants to appear supportive of police and tough on crime. Yet he continues to suffer from hypocrisy based on his own support of a writ of actual innocence for Michael Haas, a man convicted in 1994 of sexually abusing his nine- and 11-year-old sons. The attorney general says the children later recanted the charges against their father. Studies show that sexual abuse victims often recant out of guilt and a need to retain the “love” of their abusers.

Miyares’ contention that the evidence against Richardson proves he’s a cop killer, but that the evidence against Haas does not prove he’s a child sex offender makes for strained reasoning. Miyares’ spokeswoman rightfully asked The Daily Progress to correct its mistakes about facts and process. It does so here. But then, she turned around and said that evidence of anal trauma in the Haas case “is now proven to be completely normal and not indicative of sexual abuse.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia laid out that evidence in copious detail in a 2012 decision siding with then-Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli to deny Haas a new evidentiary hearing. Four doctors from the Medical College of Virginia examined Haas’ sons in 1994, over a year after the alleged sexual abuse had occurred. “The rectal examinations of both boys were markedly abnormal,” the court reported. “The younger boy’s examination revealed a jagged appearance resulting from tearing tissue later healed but leaving marked scarring. The older boy showed enlargement and a marked decrease of sphincter tone. The physicians all testified that these findings were consistent with chronic penetration from the outside.”

Moreover, the boys talked to a sheriff investigating the case before the 1994 trial. “They told him that their father slept in their beds with them and sodomized them as often as once a week over a long period,” the court decision states. “The younger son told [the investigator] that he kept his mattress pushed up against the wall, and slightly up the wall, so he would not fall into the ‘crack’ between the mattress and the wall while his father was ‘pounding’ him. The mother and the elder brother confirmed seeing the mattress in that position. Haas admitted that he sometimes slept with the boys and confirmed that his younger son pushed his mattress up against the wall. The mother testified to finding blood on the younger boy’s sheets.”

More than enough said.