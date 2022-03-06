Editorial: Secrets beg the question what's to hide

A disconnect exists between the public's right to know what their civil servants and elected representatives are up to and what those officials want to reveal. Always has. Always will. That's why Virginia has a Freedom of Information Act.

Three recent attempts to keep secrets from the public now make their way through the state's executive, judicial and legislative branches. All three offer lessons about why transparency builds public trust and why sealing records inevitably erodes it.

However secrecy arises, it always begs the same question:

What's to hide?

We begin with the absurd. Last week, a lawyer for the Richmond Times Dispatch went to court trying to understand how judges could seal the reasons for their decision to seal records in a high-profile case. Got that? Neither do we. Yet that is what the justices of the Virginia Supreme Court did in one of the most controversial matters in the state right now. It involves the deposed chair of the Virginia Parole Board who lost her post for allegedly violating rules for releasing people from prison.

Last year, Adrianne Bennett filed records with the Supreme Court related to a state investigation of her that cost her job. The high court sealed those records. Then, the court sealed the records explaining its reasons for sealing Bennett's records. This became the judicial version of a Catch-22: No one could determine whether sealing Bennett's records was legal because the reasoning behind the decision was itself kept secret.

As reporter Patrick Wilson of The Times Dispatch wrote: "The public has no way of knowing if [Bennett's] request for confidentiality justified the need for secrecy."

This brings us to the second case of suspicious record sealing and one on which we opined in the past. The issue concerns a law sponsored by Republican Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle. Bell wants to overturn a law passed in 2021 that gives the public limited access to records of closed criminal cases. These are files that police and prosecutors once kept sealed.

Bell has said he wants to protect victims and their families from sensationalized media reports that include crime scene photos from high profile cases such as the murders of UVa student Hannah Graham and Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington. Harrington's parents and Graham's mother both support the bill.

The problem is that the 2021 law never allowed crime scene photos to be turned over based on freedom of information requests. What the bill will do is block records from groups interested in whether justice was served. This includes news organizations investigating charges of police or legal malfeasance and post-conviction initiatives such as the Innocence Project, which has a chapter at UVa.

Bell's bill passed the House on a mostly party line vote. It passed out of Senate committee last week with some members still saying incorrectly that it is needed to prevent distribution of crime scene photos. It looks more and more like a bill to hide the mistakes of police and prosecutors as much as a way to offer peace to crime victims and their families.

And then there is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's refusal to release emails sent to a tip line in the governor's office. The tip line seeks reports of teachers who talk about "inherently divisive issues" in class. The tip line aims to collect dirt on teachers discussing how Virginia's history of slavery, lynching and legal segregation may have baked racial inequities into modern life.

Youngkin claims he does not have to release the emails -even with names redacted - because they are exempt from the state freedom of information law as "working papers." He is not the first governor to try to hide controversial information behind this legal wall. But he may be the first in modern times to openly encourage race-baiting through a rat-out-your-neighbor tactic usually reserved for totalitarian regimes.

Youngkin's latest gambit is to refuse to reveal the names of groups who filed freedom of information requests to get information from his tip line.

If that list is also a "working paper," we wonder exactly what the governor is working on.