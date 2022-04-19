Editorial: Plantation mentality now rules the day at Montpelier Foundation

Forty candidates. That's how many people the Montpelier Descendants Committee offered not long ago as prospective members of the Montpelier Foundation Board. Not a one was acceptable to board's White majority, Descendants Committee chair James French told The Daily Progress.

With the board's veto, a grand experiment in shared power between the board and descendants of enslaved people who worked at James Madison's sprawling estate in Orange County exploded in anger and recrimination. With foundation president Roy Young firing Montpelier's chief curator and chief archaeologist for speaking in favor of equal representation between descendants and other board members, one thing is clear:

A modern day plantation mentality now rules at Montpelier. People of color have been put in their place. The board now has the ultimate say over who gets to be a member, despite its promise to share board appointments equally with the Descendants Committee. The board calls it new approval policy an "expansion" of the Montpelier descendants pool. Only the recent rejection of the 40 Descendants Committee board candidates make their end of the pool pretty shallow. Sacking staff sympathetic to the descendants completes the power grab. The narrative now rests with a White overseer.

Welcome to Tara.

It should be an interesting fund-raising season for Montpelier board chair Gene Hickok and Young. Perhaps they can find a benefactor among the deep-pocketed folks who fund attacks on teaching about race in public schools.

In a statement Wednesday, Hickok accused the Descendants Committee of working "relentlessly" to create a toxic environment at Montpelier. Hickok said the firings were for "repeated and disruptive violations of our employment policies. Individuals who have played a role in these developments have been either terminated or disciplined."

Many important sources of support for Montpelier are aghast. This includes The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpellier and contracts with the Montpelier Foundation to run it. The National Trust had already criticized the board for changing its power-sharing promise to ensure that only board-approved descendants sit on the board. That effectively neutered the Descendants Committee.

Before that, the trust hoped mediators from the University of Virginia could resolve differences between the board and the descendants committee that festered for months. The mediators withdrew shortly after the board appointed its own descendant member who opposed the existence of the Descendants Committee, according to French.

The staff purge may have been the coup de grace for The National Trust. It issued a statement Monday that represented a no-confidence vote in the foundation's leadership.

"The National Trust has been working to achieve a resolution to the very public dispute between the Foundation and the Montpelier Descendants Committee," the statement said. "But these and other recent actions by the Foundation lead us to question whether a resolution is possible under the current leadership of the Foundation."

Hickok took over in 2020. He has a Ph.D. from UVa. He has taught political science at universities. Hickok also has research affiliations with two conservative think tanks, the Hoover Institute and the Heritage Foundation. A Republican, he served as a deputy U.S. Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005. He specialized in school accountability. But in 2007, the Education Department's inspector general announced that Hickok had paid a fine of "$50,000 for continuing to hold bank stock that he was required to sell under conflict-of-interest rules" while in the Bush administration.

Young also came in 2020. He has "served as a business consultant to Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware and currently co-chairs the Historic House and Sites Network at The American Alliance of Museums," according to the Montpelier website.

Montpelier was rebuilt with a $10 million grant from Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, who also helped lead The Mountaintop Project to restore Monticello, in 2014. Rubenstein designated some of the money to restore slave quarters and continue archaeological explorations of slave culture. "Rubenstein’s gift," the plantation website says, "has made it possible for Montpelier to offer visitors a more complete version of the story of American liberty."

That story is going to be a lot harder to tell now that Montpelier has fired so many of the story tellers.