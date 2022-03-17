Editorial: Our disruptions are nothing compared to Ukrainians' pain

This description written by two brave Associated Press reporters in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says it all:

"The bodies of children all lie here, dumped into this narrow trench hastily dug in the frozen earth of Mariupol to the constant drumbeat of shelling," Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka wrote.

"There's 18-month-old Kirill, whose shrapnel wound to the head proved too much for his little toddler's body. There's 16-year-old Iliya, whose legs were blown up in an explosion during a soccer game at a school field. There's the girl no older than six who wore the pajamas with cartoon unicorns and who was among the first of Mariupol's children to die from a Russian shell.

"They are stacked together with dozens of others in this mass grave on the outskirts of the city."

It is time to forget about $5 a gallon gas, expensive groceries and inflation and start worrying about humankind.

What Russian President Vladimir Putin presides over in Ukraine has turned into a mad man's slaughter. Late last week, Mariupol officials looked for survivors among hundreds of civilians who had sought shelter in a theater blown up by a Russian airstrike.

International law as it involves war appears to be a mass of technicalities that talk their way around some of the most fundamental concepts of human decency.

The United Nations rules of engagement even distinguish between invading a country and how the invader conducts a war after doing so, University of Virginia law professor Paul Stephan told The Daily Progress. "Everything Russia is doing is illegal as a war of aggression," which the UN forbids.

Ukraine, he added, has the legal right to defend itself.

What neither side has the right to do is target civilians, Stephan said. Doing so is clearly illegal and could be considered a war crime.

That's why the report by Chernov and Maloletka is so important. It offers eye witness evidence that the International Criminal Court may eventually use to convict Putin. Still, that may not happen. If Putin did not respect Ukraine's sovereignty, there's no reason for him to respect the judgment or punishment of an international tribunal.

UN rules further complicate the challenge. A difference exists between law and policy, Stephan noted. The UN charter permits a no-fly zone without a vote of the Security Council. But any nation other than Ukraine that maintains it could be considered to have committed an act of war against Russia.

U.S. leaders have so far resisted taking that risk for good reason. No one wants World War III. But the alternative may come at the cost of tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives and the disruption of every other countries lifestyle.

In a recent news conference, The Daily Progress asked Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner what it would take to convince Americans to tolerate these kinds of suffering they're not used to.

"I do think all of us, including the president, frankly, need to do a better job of explaining why what's happening in Ukraine is so much bigger than just Ukraine," Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, answered. "This is really a clash of everything [about] democracy: that your vote counts against an authoritarian regime that may not be communist any more, but is every bit as brutal ... We've lived for the last 30 years after the fall of communism where we didn't face that existential threat."

Americans face it now, whether they choose to acknowledge it or prefer to live in a shell of isolation. A sense of destiny pervades this moment in history in the same way it did as the world watched Hitler.

That brings us back to the reality on the ground in Ukraine in real time. Americans need to grasp its gravity, not just for this country, but for the world. If the Russians don't care about the lives of Kirill, Iliya and the little girl in the unicorn pajamas, citizens of the U.S., Europe and every other nation are past the point of a solution that returns us to "normal."