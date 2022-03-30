Editorial: Miyares' attempt to deny innocence tests idea of justice

When you fire members of a Conviction Integrity Unit, you raise questions about your commitment to justice. The Virginia Attorney General did that in the case of Terrence Richardson.

Republican AG Jason Miyares withdrew the state's support for a writ of actual innocence for Richardson, who was acquitted by a federal jury of murdering a police officer in Waverly. Richardson has spent the past 20 years in state prison for pleading guilty to manslaughter and a drug distribution charge that a judge decided deserved a life sentence.

Richardson's fate remains unresolved despite a yearlong investigation by former Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring. That inquiry resulted in a 78-page decision that supported Richardson's appeal for a writ of innocence. Such a declaration could eventually lead to Richardson's release from prison.

This prospect apparently bothered Miyares so much that he now hopes to wipe out the work of Herring's Conviction Integrity Unit, which ran the Richardson investigation. One way to do that was to replace members of the unit.

Virginia attorneys general enjoy broad latitude in staffing. Still, overruling lawyers whose job is to make sure the legal system works seems a strange and disturbing interpretation of justice. This is doubly concerning after a yearlong investigation determined that the state was holding someone who should be free.

Earlier this week, Richardson's lawyer, Jarrett Adams, filed a legal challenge to Miyares' attempt to withdraw state support for the innocence writ, ABC Channel 8 in Richmond reported.

Miyares' spokeswoman told The Daily Progress that Miyares has expanded the innocence unit, not eliminated it. It is now called the "Cold Cases, Actual Innocence and Special Investigations Unit." "The team," she said in an email "is led by Theo Stamos, a Democrat and former elected Commonwealth’s Attorney from Arlington County."

The issue in Richardson's case seems to be that Miyares believes Richardson's acquittal of a federal murder charge does not count, and that he actually did murder a cop. The AG seems to believe that Richardson's state court plea deal that included drug dealing and involuntary manslaughter are tantamount to a confession of a more aggravated crime that should keep Richardson in prison until he dies.

We wonder if the attorney general intends his behavior in the Richardson case to show just how much he supports police and how tough he is on law and order. We also wonder if he wants to be accountable for substituting his judgment for others.

The problem with this reasoning is that last week Miyares' new wrongful conviction team backed an innocence writ for Michael Haas, who served a prison sentence from 1994 until 2017 for sexually abusing his two sons when they were nine and 11.

"For years, Mr. Haas’ sons have said they were coerced into testifying against their father, and have repeatedly recanted their 1994 testimony," a news release from Miyares' office said. "Additionally, the medical testimony relied on for Haas’ conviction was recently proven unreliable. Due to these developments, the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved to support a Writ of Actual Innocence for Michael Haas."

A reading of a Virginia Supreme Court decision in the Haas case shows just how subjective conclusions of wrongful convictions can be. The 2012 ruling explained why the high court did not grant a new evidentiary hearing to Haas. It recounted testimony from the boys' aunt who said Haas told her “[H]ell yeah, I did it, I'd do it again, I screwed the kids, you can go to hell with the rest of them because you can't prove it.”

The decision also includes a footnote on its final page.

"The Commonwealth's expert medical witnesses at trial presented photographs of the rectal examinations they had made of the boys, showing graphic evidence of chronic sexual abuse. In deciding the case, the trial judge commented: “[T]hese pictures here do speak volumes in my opinion.” For reasons unexplained, the photographs no longer appear in the record and were not before the Court of Appeals," which ordered the hearing for a new trial.

Talk about unanswered questions.