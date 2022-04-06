Editorial: Machine gun charge brings new worries

A machine gun? Is that what Charlottesville's thugs now carry? An arrest warrant for 25-year-old Miracle Octayvis Sims in connection with a March 20 gun battle charges Sims with possession of a machine gun.

Police already had reported the troubling news that they found shell casings from at least five different weapons in the parking lot at Fry's Spring Beach Club after a 120-round shootout wounded two people. It was bad enough that people felt compelled to carry weapons to the parking lot. It was downright depressing that they opened fire less than an hour after a fundraiser concluded for Peace in the Streets, a group dedicated to ending gun violence. But thugs toting machine guns raises the stakes exponentially for every Charlottesville resident in every corner of the city.

The Code of Virginia defines a machine gun as "any weapon which shoots or is designed to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger." That means one continuous squeeze can empty the magazine of ammunition no matter how many rounds are in it. High capacity magazines can include as many as 100 rounds.

Some states have laws that limit the size of magazines to 10 rounds in an attempt to control gun violence. Sadly, Virginia is not among them.

Sadder still is the culture of violence that infects America. In a nation where hundreds of millions of guns float unregulated in an ocean of anger and deadly intent, no law guarantees that weapons or ammunition will ever be unavailable to those forbidden to have them. Laws only restrain those who respect them. Thugs do not. Nor do criminals of any vintage. Meanwhile, attempts to ban assault weapons designed to kill people, not animals, die on the altar of the Second Amendment interpreted by crazies who vow to give up their weapons when they are "pried from my cold, dead hand."

Cold, dead hand. That's a fitting battle cry for so much of what threatens this country as politicians shuck their humanity and shirk their duty. One of the lowest points in the United States' bloody dicta of free fire came at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 six- and seven-year-olds and a half-dozen adult staff members. Four months later, despite the outrageous slaughter, the U.S. Senate could not pass a law requiring background checks for firearms purchasers at gun shows or online.

In the Charlottesville area, this absence of oversight makes a semi-automatic rifle with a 30-round clip legally accessible with a few keystrokes and a transfer of funds, according to an arms list website.

But we're betting if Sims had a machine gun, he did not get it legally. This is because in America it is often even easier - and only slightly more risky - to get a weapon on the street.

Or maybe he built it himself.

In the Fry's Spring shooting, Charlottesville police arrested Sims as a felon possessing a machine gun on March 30. Police also took 23-year-old felon Rymese Walker into custody on a weapons charge March 26.

On April 3, Sacramento became the latest American city victimized by a senseless shooting spree. The California shooting killed six and injured 12.

To grasp the creepy link between what happened in California and what could have happened here, consider this: Shooters in Sacramento fired more than 100 rounds, just like the shooters in the Fry's Spring parking lot. Also, police in Sacramento charged two alleged shooters with possession of machine guns. Police said both may have altered their weapons to make them fully automatic. When you do that, you cast your lot with gun violence in a way that likely renders futile intervention by ex-gang bangers or do-gooders or Gospel preachers or even cops.

If firearms modification from semi-automatic to automatic status turns out to be a new "thing" among thugs, Charlottesville will need to deal quickly with an ugly truth.

The only miracle that occurred when Miracle Sims brought a machine gun to the Fry's Spring parking lot on March 20 was that nobody got killed.