Editorial: Individuals, not schools, choose honor

The choice to act honorably always rests with individuals. That was the case throughout the 180 years the University of Virginia applied its single-sanction, student-run Honor System that expelled any student caught lying, cheating or stealing. It will be the case as the school moves to a two-semester dismissal for honor violations just approved in a student referendum.

Third-year law student and Honor Committee member Christopher Benos offered the reform. Students voted against a change in the expulsion rule as recently as 2016. So what Benos managed to do required acumen. It also was, in one sense, an exercise in compassion. Now, students who falter get a severe punishment followed by a chance to prove they learned their lesson.

Traditionalists argued that the all-or-nothing Honor System created a model that drilled integrity into students. It might also have instilled fear in a wildly competitive student body that ranks among the smartest in the country in just about any survey of colleges and universities. Modeling behavior and establishing norms help drive good conduct. The question is: Do they create morality or ethics?

The all-or-nothing approach may also have discouraged students from turning in their classmates.

We know UVa graduates from another era who brag that if they left a backpack in the dining hall or a dorm room unlocked they never worried about having anything stolen. That was also the experience others enjoyed at schools such as the College of William and Mary which did not employ such a draconian honor system. We suspect that the insular nature of both campuses and the home training of the student bodies had as much to do with honoring other people’s property as the threat of expulsion.

Whatever the case, the expulsion-only Honor System had fallen on hard times in terms of alumni opinion. The Winter 2021 edition of Virginia Magazine, the alumni publication, featured a comprehensive sampling of graduates’ opinions on a broad range of issues from 1970 to 2020. The half-century retrospective on the Honor System turned out to be prescient.

“The trend line of those remembering Honor as a highly favorable aspect of their student experience starts at a peak of 78 percent within our sampling of the Class of 1970,” the authors of the survey wrote. “Then it heads down the slope, shedding several percentage points with the Class of 1975 and several more with 1980. When it schusses past that critical 1990 gate, highly favorable dips below 50 percent and continues its descent, into the 40s, then the 30s, before bottoming at 20 percent among the Class of 2020.”

Even when the question asked if feelings about the Honor System were merely favorable, the satisfaction rate plummeted from 96% in 1970 to 51% in 2020. The survey said liberals always outnumbered conservatives among alumni self-identifying their political persuasion, but the spread has turned decidedly liberal since 2005.

Before the right wing comes rushing in to blame the left for the demise of integrity at “The University,” as they like to call it, let’s see if honor violations increase significantly under the new, more rehabilitative Honor System.

UVa president Jim Ryan got it right in a statement before the referendum. “Students have the right to change the system,” he said. “The fact that students have proposed a change might be worrisome to some, but I view it as testament to the importance of the honor system and the sense of responsibility students feel about it – regardless of their views about this particular referendum.”

There will always be cheaters, liars and thieves. Forgotten backpacks and unlocked dorm rooms may not be as safe today as they once were even with the expulsion penalty still in place. The toughest Honor System cannot protect UVa from the outside world. The Grounds are no longer the bubble they once were. As proof, UVa police recently arrested a non-student for abduction and brandishing a firearm in a campus parking garage.

Individuals determine their own morality and ethics. Systems enforce rules. A code can make students think before they act and punish them when they don’t. That merely compels behavior. It does not produce honor.