Editorial: Free speech lets hate mongers hurt themselves

Here's a First Amendment quiz: What do former Vice President Mike Pence and former professor Steven Salaita have in common?

The easy answer is that both men have expressed viewpoints that could empower hate. Pence targets people with alternative sexual orientations, as well as immigrants. Salaita rails against Jewish people.

Now come much harder questions: What can society do about it, and what should it do?

Some students at the University of Virginia, including the editorial board of the school's newspaper, think that "hateful rhetoric is violent — and this is impermissible." So they oppose an April appearance by Pence. They say Pence's past statements condemning non-heterosexual lifestyles, as well as his past vilification of immigrants, invites attacks on both groups and should rob him of his right to speak on Grounds.

Similarly, Jewish students at Virginia Tech recently banded together to demand that school officials prevent a keynote speech by Salaita at the school's 2022 Graduate and Professional Student Senate Research Symposium. Like the students at UVa, the Tech students believe hateful statements and social media posts breed violence. So Salaita's rants against Israelis, especially those involved in settlements on Palestinian land, should cost him his ability to present his thoughts on-campus .

The Daily Progress despises liars or haters. We loathe many of Pence's and Salaita's positions. We also believe we need to hear them to expose who they are.

Campuses across America remain locked in a student debate over Israel's treatment of Palestine. Some university students now empathize with the Palestinian cause in ways they did not in the past. To the extent that the discussion of the Arab-Israeli conflict surrounds charges of intimidation and denial of civil and property rights to Palestinians, the debate is credible. Refusing to hear both sides risks inappropriate, perhaps even unconstitutional, censorship.

If Salaita's speech consists of personal attacks on Jews generally, his speech is still worth hearing to prove his prejudice. It is also worth publicizing the fact that Salaita lost two university professorships because of his anti-Semitic statements. What matters most, though, is challenging opinions with facts. So students should push back hard on Salaita. Just don't push him off the podium. That gives him credibility he likely doesn't deserve and that he probably cannot attract if he indulges in hate speech. Censoring him just makes him a victim in the eyes of those who believe Israel has illegally occupied Palestine and kept the Palestinian population poor and powerless.

Likewise, denying Pence the right to speak will make him a victim rather a perpetrator of racist revisionist history and homophobia. Suppressing his speech puts censors in the same camp as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The governor wants to keep public schools from teaching "inherently divisive" subjects such as the way enslaving and legally segregating Blacks institutionalized racism and created structural inequities that still favor White people.

Letting Pence or Salaita speak does not equate to institutional approval of their ideas by the University of Virginia or Virginia Tech. It recognizes that their viewpoints are parts of ongoing debates that will take place anyway. Letting them speak shines a light on their extremism.

Instead of martyring Pence in the eyes of his supporters, make sure as many people as possible know that in 2020, the Human Rights Campaign named him the "worst vice president for LGBTQ people in modern history." Make sure to circulate his April 2021 tweet that reads, "We will reject Critical Race Theory in our schools and public institutions, and we will CANCEL Cancel Culture wherever it arises!"

Those words brand him the same way as Salaita's internet post after Hamas abducted three young Jewish settlers from the West Bank and killed them. “You may be too refined to say it," he wrote, "but I’m not: I wish all the f***ing West Bank settlers would go missing.”

As long as they say such things, don't gag Pence and Salaita. Hand them all the rope they need to hang themselves.