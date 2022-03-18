Editorial: City, county approach windfalls differently

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are writing their own stories about life in a city and a county in the time of a revenue windfall. The approaches could not be more different.

Charlottesville advertised a real estate tax rate increase from 95 cents per $100 of assessed value to $1.05 per $100. This came on top of a 12% average increase in property values in the city that is projected to raise tax bills and bring the city more than $8 million. The city also made some adjustments to try to lower tax increases for people with incomes at or below $60,000.

Albemarle left its real estate tax rate unchanged and will rely on an 8.4% average increase in real estate assessments to bring in $15.7 million more in revenue. It simultaneously cut personal property tax rates because vehicle assessments shot up. The county proposes to raise its food and beverage tax from 4% to 6% and its hotel/motel tax from 5% to 8% to diversify its revenue.

At one level, the differences in the city and county approaches to their windfalls is a tale of haves and have-nots. Albemarle added 3,687 residential units from 2016-2020. Charlottesville added 1,215. Demographically, the communities differ, too. Albemarle's population in 2020 was more than 110,600; Charlottesville's population was roughly 47,000. Albemarle's median household income of roughly $79,000 is about $9,000 more than Charlottesville's. But the most telling statistic is the percentage of people living in poverty. In Charlottesville, more than 23% of residents live below the federal poverty line. In Albemarle, fewer than 8% do.

These distinctions make it difficult to come up with an apples-to-apples comparison. Still, it is not hard to conclude that Albemarle's wealth, combined with its continued growth prospects, provided options for handling a revenue windfall that did not exist in Charlottesville, due to promises the city might not be able to keep.

Simply put, the city may need more additional tax dollars than it can generate in the near term to keep those promises. The 1,000-pound elephant in the room is the pledge to rebuild Buford Middle School and convert Walker Upper Elementary into an early childhood center. Estimated costs of this undertaking came in at around $75 million.

The city's current cash flow is insufficient to make that happen without selling bonds. The 2022-2023 proposed capital budget includes just $2.5 million for the school project design. The capital budget plan for 2023-2024 includes a whopping $72.5 million. It is little more than magical thinking to believe other capital projects will get done.

Advocates for the school project have waged a publicity campaign in recent weeks. If they succeed, they will likely torpedo one of their other goals - affordable housing. City councilors pledged a $10 million annual expenditure each year for a decade to increase affordable housing. Other pressing expenses include open police jobs that need filling. This does not count requests for staff pay raises or the expansion of city programs.

In the end, the cash flow numbers may still not add up, even with a full 10-cent increase in the real estate tax rate.

Plenty of rich people live in Charlottesville. But a "tax the rich" strategy won't work for real estate and personal property tax rates set to one size fits all.

Lots of successful businesses operate in the city. More successful businesses can be expected. The condo towers growing like concrete hedges along downtown streets will add to the tax base with empty-nest Baby Boomers who won't crowd the rebuilt schools with their kids. The problem is that each scenario will take years to make a difference when Charlottesville needs the money in months.

Meanwhile, fully funding every promise the council has made will place a burden on low income and middle income taxpayers who own homes in the city, especially those on fixed incomes. The tax relief program designed for those with less than $60,000 in income will only reduce the tax increases they will be expected to pay, not eliminate them.

The coming weeks will be hard to handle, but they will likely teach the Charlottesville City Council a word it needs to learn.

No.