Editorial: Certain screw-ups demand explaining by the postal service

Sue Radcliffe’s ashes sat inside a cardboard box on the kitchen counter of her niece’s house in Albemarle County.

Bright red tape identified the contents of the box as human remains. Several U.S. Postal Service markers covered the box top. This included one that said “Signature required.” Therein lay the problem.

Barrineau Brill, Radcliffe’s niece, worried so much about getting her aunt’s ashes safely delivered through the mail that she had them shipped with the promise that she or her husband would have to sign for them when they arrived.

It didn’t happen.

Instead, someone placed them in Brill’s mailbox down a winding road from her hilltop home and never let anyone know, much less solicit the required signature.

When she found Aunt Sue’s unsecured ashes, Brill boiled over with anger. In the past, she and her husband, Greg, had had oversized postal packages stolen when they did not fit in the mail box and got left on the ground at its base.

Brill had volunteered to receive Radcliffe’s ashes from her grieving cousin in Florida and ferry them to interment beside Radcliffe’s deceased husband at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Albemarle woman worked carefully to head off any mistakes. Now, she felt like she had dodged a bullet that should never have been fired.

“If I had known that no one would come to get a signature, I would have had the remains sent to my daughter in Crozet,” she said.

She headed for the post office. This was a situation that demanded an apology and an explanation. She got one, but not the other. The postmaster was not available to speak with her, she was told upon arriving at the post office. A supervisor was. The supervisor came out from the back and said she was sorry the package was handled improperly. She never offered a reason why nor promised to investigate.

Later that day, Brill got a message that informed her that the tracking number didn’t work. Brill had no idea what that meant. The message offered no other details.

“They left a number for me to call,” she said. “I called the number twice but no one answered. I still haven’t heard back.”

On Monday, The Daily Progress asked the postal service for an explanation of what happened. Here is what a spokesman replied by email:

“Information about how to properly package and mail cremated remains can be found at https://about.usps.com/publications/pub139.pdf. Extra services such as Return Receipt, Insurance, Signature Required, and Signature Waived are available for mailing cremated remains. We apologize that a signature was not obtained upon delivery in this instance as the customer wanted. We will look into the matter and reinforce our delivery requirements to carriers.”

This is all Brill wanted to hear. “If he post office had just called and said, ‘We are so sorry. We will investigate.’ I’m not out to get anyone. The mistake just needs to be acknowledged so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

There’s a lesson here for all government agencies that work hard and mean well. Stuff happens. Even with the best intentions, people make mistakes. Owning up to those mistakes and trying to correct them before moving on should not be too much to ask.

All will end well in the saga of Sue Radcliffe. Brill and some of her family will carry her ashes to Annapolis soon and give her the send-off she wanted.

It is too late to change what happened with the delivery of her remains. What can change is the understandings that some mistakes have more impact than others. Mishandling human remains ranks high on that list.

In the future, the postal service and every other agency should strive to offer explanations with apologies. That will go a long way toward helping them prove that they care about their customers.