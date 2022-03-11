Editorial: Cases are never closed for the wrongly convicted

Supporters of a pending law to keep records of closed criminal cases secret from the public have invoked the trauma of the families of murder victims who don't want their tragedies revisited by others. That is understandable. These families are victims as surely as their lost loved ones.

The law passed the House and Senate and now rests with a conference committee working to tweak definitions.

Unfortunately, the debate to overturn the year-old change in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) that unsealed certain records in closed cases largely ignored another kind of victim. They have names and tragedies, too. One name, according to the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia, is Emerson Stevens. He served 32 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Innocence Project director Jennifer Givens summarized his story in a letter to a state senator explaining why the legislature should study the law unsealing some closed case records before once again removing them from public view.

"We began investigating Emerson Stevens’s case in 2009," Givens wrote to state Sen. Jill Vogel. "In 2016, a major break came in the case when a Lancaster official voluntarily turned over exculpatory documents and evidence never before seen by the defense. Had the current FOIA law been in place years ago, that disclosure would have been mandatory, and it would have happened years sooner. Mr. Stevens, who served nearly 32 years for a murder he did not commit, was finally exonerated in 2021."

In her letter, Givens said the Innocence Project used the open records law passed last year to help obtain a conditional pardon for Messiah Johnson. "We uncovered exculpatory evidence in the case of Messiah Johnson," she wrote. "Mr. Johnson’s case was litigated back in 2016 without the benefit of the transparency that the current FOIA law allows. When we were finally able to gain access to Mr. Johnson’s investigative file, we uncovered evidence that police knew that the eyewitness identifications made in his case were obtained in an inappropriate manner and should not have been used against him."

A review of the case against Lamar Barnes conducted under the law passed last year revealed prosecutorial misconduct, Givens wrote.

The law that unsealed closed case records a year ago came after discussions involving all the stakeholders. The law to reseal records, offered by Albemarle Rep. Rob Bell, was driven by a request for records in the high profile sexual assaults and murders of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham and Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington by Jesse Matthew. Albemarle authorities never released those records after quoting a $76,000 price to the media company that requested them, the Richmond Times Dispatch, discovered by using the VFOIA.

Even if those records had been released, they would not have included crime scene photos of the victim. Other restrictions on personal information and privacy would have applied.

Meanwhile, the risk to those wrongly convicted increases with resealing the closed case records. It is sad, but true, that some police and prosecutors misbehave in their eagerness to win convictions. Sealing closed case records protects people who abuse their power, not the majority of law enforcement and commonwealth's attorneys who play by the rules.

Blind faith in a justice system administered by fallible humans invites miscarriages. That is easy to forget, even among journalists who rely on freedom of information laws. The volume of "jail mail" from aggrieved inmates often gives way to gallows humor and the cynical joke that "obviously, there are no guilty people in prison."

People like Emerson Stevens and Lamar Barnes aren't laughing. They cannot get the lost years of their lives back. While they may be the exception to the rule, they are hardly alone. The UVa Innocence Project has succeeded in winning releases, pardons or both for six clients since January.

The most fundamental tenet of the American legal system demands due process and presumed innocence. It requires that those accused of crimes receive an equally zealous prosecution and defense that follows rules. This includes victims of police and prosecutorial misconduct, as surely as it does those who were victims of violent crimes and their families.