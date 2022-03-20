Editorial: Admit it, governor. Mandates saved Virginians' lives

This week marks the the two-year anniversary of former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to impose restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccine and mask mandates and limits on indoor activities and crowded outdoor venues saved lives. It is important for public officials like current Gov. Glenn Youngkin to acknowledge that as they lead the state back to normal life. We would not be here without the mandates and lockdowns we endured.

Fully vaccinated people can largely survive infections caused by COVID-19, although a new variant sweeping Europe and heading this way might change that. At this point, though, the unvaccinated make up the vast majority of COVID fatalities. So members of the personal freedom lobby are at this point killing themselves.

The governor has yet to explain this. He still acts as if vaccine and mask mandates were at best optional and at worst unnecessary government impositions. Youngkin knows better. In fact, having led the charge to outlaw vaccine mandates, the governor, who himself is vaccinated and boosted against COIVD-19, has now embarked on a program to encourage vaccinations.

We see nothing to explain this contradictory behavior other than a continuing attempt to exploit the sympathies of the anti-vaccination, antigovernment faction of his Republican political base.

In other words, he still feeds ignorance and mistrust that might save votes for his thinly veiled ambition of a presidential run, but won’t save lives.

Last week, he threatened to take action against private employers who failed to lift vaccine and mask mandates. We wonder how that squares with the personal freedom of those job creators.

More importantly, we remain miffed at the governor’s reluctance to explain how pandemic restrictions were something besides optional inconveniences.

The truth that the governor seems incapable of admitting is that he can now find scientific support to ban mask mandates and restrictions on indoor gatherings because vaccination and mask mandates helped control the pandemic at critical points. His promotion of the notion that vaccinations should be discretionary was also effective—deadly effective.

Rockingham County is just across the Blue Ridge from Charlottesville and the University of Virginia. It surrounds James Madison University. The county has 82,000 people spread over 853 square miles. The city of Alexandria, just outside Washington DC, has 158,000 people packed into 40 square miles.

Only 43% of Rockingham’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiled by the New York Times. More than 74% of Alexandria’s population is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 has thus far killed 227 people in Rockingham. It has killed 185 in Alexandria, which has nearly twice the population and is 20 times more crowded.

This is not an outlier statistic. Culpeper County has less than half the population of Albemarle County, but roughly the same number of COVID deaths. The difference? Less than half the population (48%) of Culpeper County is fully vaccinated against COVID. Two out of three people in Albemarle are.

The list of counties in this area where more than half the population has chosen not to be not fully vaccinated should shock anyone who thinks they live in an area enlightened by knowledge rather than deadly misinformation. Besides Culpeper and Rockingham, here is a list from the New York Times Vaccine Tracker of nearby counties with less than 50% full vaccination rates: Greene (46%), Orange (43%), Spotsylvania (47%), Louisa (41%), Buckingham (39%).

Those leaders, like Youngkin, who chose and still choose to feed fear and attack science, left a trail of bodies in their wake over the past two years. Hundreds—and likely thousands—of Virginians died needlessly in the past two years because their leaders placed politics ahead of public health. Now, they act as if nothing would be different today if the lockdowns and mandates had not taken place.

Glenn Youngkin is a smart man. He fully understands the value of vaccinations and science in protecting public health. Yet he refuses to ‘fess up to his own knowledge. Virginians deserve honesty, not politically expedient lies of omission.

Admit it, Governor, mandates and lockdowns saved Virginians’ lives.