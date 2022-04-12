Editorial: Water shutoffs get careful plan, as they should

Albemarle County residents who did not pay all of their water bills during the pandemic got a two-year break because of the COVID-19 outbreak and all the economic turmoil it caused. The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) declared a moratorium on water and sewer disconnections that lasted from March 2020 until now.

As life returns to normal, so does the responsibility for paying bills. This is simply a fact of life. In February, the service authority staff asked for and got permission to begin a process to collect unpaid water and sewer bills. "Final Notices" have now been sent to roughly 650 single family residences that owe anywhere from $50 to $3,300. That's about 3% of the authorities customers.

The prospect of being without water and sewer service should make catching up on missed payments a priority. Americans take for granted access to continuous, reliable sources of clean water and sanitary human waste disposal that separate the developed world from unserved countries that inevitably struggle with poverty and disease.

Because of the obvious health concerns that come with a loss of water and sewer service, we applaud the process that ACSA adopted to collect what it is owed while simultaneously trying to accommodate those who need to pay. For starters, service authority officials told The Daily Progress they "do not plan on physically disconnecting water service until this summer at the earliest."

Between now and then, an ongoing outreach program to delinquent customers continues. The deliberate approach seems to be paying off. So far, ACSA staffers say 59% of customers who received a final notice have either caught up on their bills, made partial payments or enrolled in payment plans that let them pay off their debt without losing service.

A second round of notices will now go out to those who have not responded. The staff also plans to personally call customers who still do not respond.

"Our goal," service authority finance director Quin Lunsford said, "is to work with customers, so no customer’s service is disrupted and implement a repayment plan that is fair, reasonable, and based on our customer’s ability to make payment."

Still, those who fail to respond will be scheduled for disconnection.

Some municipalities have used federal pandemic relief funds administered by the state to keep taps open. Petersburg, which has a significant number of low-income residents, recently used a $1.9 million state grant to pay off 2,700 delinquent water bills in the city. ACSA used state-administered COVID relief funds, as well as money from the federal American Recovery Plan, to get $375,000, which it applied to eligible delinquent accounts, Lunsford told The Daily Progress.

But the authority is an independent body. It operates separately from Albemarle County and is not funded by the county's budget. ACSA is self-sustaining. It exists on the money it earns providing water and sewer services.

An overall forgiveness of customers' debts is not currently in the plan. The authority believes a covenant in debt agreements for money it has borrowed could be a "legal hurdle" to debt forgiveness. The covenant states that the ACSA "shall take all appropriate steps to enforce collection of any overdue charges by any remedy available at law or equity."

Lunsford said ACSA executive director Gary O'Connell plans to have more discussions about the authority's options after it evaluates the results of the outreach program. "This conversation," Lunsford noted, "will occur with the ACSA board in advance of any water disconnections for nonpayment."

Considering all that the service authority is trying to do, here is our advice for Albemarle residents who stopped paying all or some of their water bills during the pandemic:

Call the service authority. Pay your bill or set up a repayment plan. However taxing it will be to your budget, it will be a lot easier than trying to find a kitchen and a shower with running water and a toilet that flushes.