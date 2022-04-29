Editorial: Time for Montpelier to add to its board and share power

The latest list of 20 candidates the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) recommended for membership on the the Montpelier Foundation Board is a Who's Who of scholars and professionals versed in history, law and culture. The current board needs to vet them and name nine of them to its available directorships as soon as possible. That is the foundation's best chance to salvage its reputation.

The ugly battle over how much say descendants of those enslaved at President James Madison's plantation would get in telling its story has festered like a boil on what had been a national model for historical interpretation of America's slave-holding founding fathers.

Accepting the descendant committee's recommendations and giving its candidates immediate voting power is a first step in regaining credibility for Montpelier. Earlier, the descendants committee offered 40 potential board members, and the the White-majority board said it did not find a single one acceptable, according to descendants committee chair James French. The board also changed the rules so it could appoint its hand-picked descendant members in addition to the descendants committee.

This sent a paternalistic message that White board members knew better than the descendants committee who should tell the story of the enslaved.

The second step in the resurrection of Montpelier's reputation will be to rehire the staff that was fired for bucking the board when it reneged on a clear promise in June 2021 to share power equally by letting the descendants committee choose board members. Among those forced out were Montpelier's curator, its top archaeologist and its communications director. Board chair Eugene Hickok and Montpelier CEO Roy Young have said they were within their rights to fire some of their most respected and best known employees. That may be true. But a difference exists between what they have a right to do and what is right for the enterprise they lead.

The firings were a disaster. They signaled an imperial management style by a pair of White men hired in 2020 that ignored the institutional memory and, more importantly, the good will built by those they sent packing.

Young has complained of media bias. Both he and Hickok have accused the descendants committee of trying to take down the Montpelier Foundation.

"How did the Montpelier Board of Directors go from a shining light to a villain in eight months?" the board asked in a statement issued Wednesday. "The answer is that during that short interval, it became clear that the Montpelier Descendants Committee leadership could not be relied upon to work as a partner and keep its commitments. Now, here we are, less than one week away from May 1, the date by which we need the names of individuals from the MDC for consideration at the next Board meeting for membership on the Montpelier Foundation Board, and the Board’s Governance and Nomination Committee is still waiting to receive any names."

The descendants committee delivered the list Thursday with detailed biographies of each nominee. They include several people with Ivy League pedigrees. A couple of deans at the University of Virginia grace the list. Some of the biggest names in the study of Black history are there, along with a major civil rights lawyer and a technology executive. The list of talent is so deep that the challenge will not be who to choose, but who to leave out.

So much for not keeping commitments.

What Roy Young and Eugene Hickok choose to ignore is that The National Trust for Historic Preservation has driven this story as much as the descendants committee. The trust owns Montpelier and leases it to the Montpelier Foundation to run. The trust opposed the policy change that gave the board the ability to appoint descendants the MDC did not recommend. The trust also condemned the staff firings.

Now, the trust wants nine new board members offered by the MDC appointed immediately at a meeting May 16. “The time is now to end this public crisis," the trust said in a statement.

That's not the MDC or the media talking. That's the landlord.