Editorial: School officials should pray for common sense

Montgomery County school officials won't let the girls' lacrosse team at Blacksburg High School wear warm-up tee shirts printed with the words "Pray for Peace." They say it violates a a policy that forbids the school system from endorsing political viewpoints.

Given this peculiar parsing of language, we offer some advice to Montgomery County school administrators:

Pray for common sense.

The reasoning that concludes that the words "pray for peace" are a political position is as tortured as defending the real life torture the Russians now inflict on the people of Ukraine.

The Roanoke Times quoted Montgomery's interim superintendent defending the ban on the "Pray for Peace" warm-ups as follows:

“What is the peace from?” the Times quoted interim Superintendent Annie Whitaker as saying. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

We offer our own three-word phrase in reaction to this bizarre interpretation: "Oh my God."

This phrase could also be used as the invocation that begins the prayer called for on the banned warm-up shirts. But an even stranger twist kinks this story. Parents of the lacrosse players asked for permission to change the phrase on the warm-ups. They proposed that they say "Play for Peace." Montgomery administrators turned them down. The county school board backed the administrators.

Again, the Roanoke Times quoted Whittaker. “There isn’t really a reason within a sports team to be wearing school-issued uniforms that are promoting anything other than the sport," she reportedly said. "The purpose of that sport is to play that sport.”

Someone please relay the uniform rule to the University of Notre Dame men's basketball team. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the players on a team nicknamed the "Fighting Irish" wore warm-up tee shirts that had the words "Pray for Peace" and a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag printed on the front. The players even wore them as they warmed up for a game against Virginia Tech at the ACC tournament in New York City March 10. Incredibly, nobody booed or offered a differing political view, including Tech fans from Blacksburg who made the trip to cheer on the Hokies.

Whittaker can pick up a Notre Dame "Pray for Peace" tee shirt online for $19.95.

Even if she thinks they are inappropriate, we wonder where sportsmanship fits into her analysis of k-12 public school athletics. What really vexes us, though, is the issue of adult role modeling. Apparently, one of the problems with the "Pray for Peace" tee shirts is that a school staff member bought and distributed them. Staff members apparently are not allowed to project their beliefs on students in such a concrete way. On the other hand, if a student individually chose to wear a "Pray for Peace" shirt to school, that would be an expression protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

It is difficult to imagine a child whose parents would be offended if their child wore the phrase "Pray for Peace" - or "Play for Peace" for that matter - on a school sports warm-up in a time of war. But it's a big world. So we'll stipulate that those parents might exist. We still fail to grasp where politics come into play.

We do not consider Russian President Vladimir Putin's slaughter of unarmed civilians a plank in his party platform. We do not consider the dead bodies of children dumped into hastily dug shallow graves an ideological manifesto. We consider all of it crimes against humanity. And we believe that anyone with a shred of humanity would implore whoever or whatever they worship to intercede to stop the butchery.

The only way the term political applies to banning the phrase "Pray for Peace" is another phrase.

Political correctness.