Editorial: Pence speech rehashes GOP talking points

In the annals of campus controversies at the University of Virginia, Mike Pence's speech Tuesday night will go down as a yawn. Inside Old Cabell Hall, the much-hyped talk by Donald Trump's former vice president attracted a crowd as White as a Trump rally without the rudeness. Outside, fewer than 100 protesters gathered to decry Pence's past stands on LGBTQ rights (he thinks you can pray away the gay and that marriage is only between a man and a woman.) A single "Black Lives Matter" sign floated among the calls for equal treatment.

Pence's speech was so predictable it was actually boring. The ex-VP preached to a Caucasian choir that shared his conservative beliefs. The only moment that could be classified as controversial came during the question-and-answer period. A questioner complained that UVa swimmer Emma Weyant had been beaten by a "man" in the national collegiate swimming championships. A transgender woman, Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania, defeated Weyant in the 500-yard freestyle.

Pence answered with an ugly joke that President Joe Biden promised in his State of the Union speech to "stand for the God-given right of men to compete in women's sports," much to the delight of his conservative Republican sycophants. It was kind of like a bunch of bigots sitting around sharing a laugh at the expense of a minority group.

The participation of transgender women in women's sports is a complicated question that deserves discussion. Pence's glibness did nothing to show that he is not prejudiced against the LGBTQ community. Perhaps he felt emboldened by UVa Today, the school's official news outlet. Its website recently announced on its website that Weyant was the "REAL winner of the NCAA 500 yard freestyle," after being beaten by "controversial trans rival Lia Thomas."

Pence did better when he told the questioner "this is really about women's sports as a pathway toward achievement and excellence." He did even better when he told a questioner that if one of his children ever came out as gay, he would "look them in the eye and tell them, 'I love you.'"

This does not, however, excuse his earlier positions that religious freedom should allow businesses to discriminate against gays and, presumably, others in the LGBTQ community. Also, regardless of how polite and respectful Pence is, the substance of his comments matters more than his delivery.

Pence rehashed Republican talking points that comprise the hyperbole of a political strategy aimed at restoring electoral power to Whites in a country that is starting to look a lot different than the Cabell Hall crowd. In fact, students walking around Thomas Jefferson's famous Lawn just outside the building where Pence spoke were a lot more diverse than those inside.

Pence laughed off a question about whether he wanted to run for president in 2024. But he clung tightly to the GOP mantra that America's school children should not be taught about the country's history of slavery, lynching and segregation and the harm they have caused to this country's institutions. Again, the White folks applauded, as Pence drove the wedge of race more deeply into the Republican Party, replacing diversity with distrust of people of color.

Pence's biggest lie of the night was a lie of omission. As he praised the patriotism and traditional values of conservatives and Republicans, he chose not to mention the Jan. 6 coup attempt by the GOP faithful. Not a word about Trump trumpeting a lie about election fraud in order to whip Republicans into action. Not a word about the Grand Old Party breaching the Capitol doors using clubs and bear spray to attack police officers. Not a word abut the symbolic gallows constructed on the Mall and the chants of "Hang Mike Pence."

On Pence's Tuesday night fantasy flight, Trump was a heroic "one-of-a-kind" who "disrupted the status quo."

This lie, along with ignoring racism and fomenting homophobia, remain critical parts of the Republican strategy. This was no secret before Pence spoke. Nothing changed when he finished. Americans know what they get with the GOP. If a majority of voters choose to embrace it in 2022 and 2024, the country will deserve what it gets.