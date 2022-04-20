Editorial: Now, governor backs slumlords over tenants

First, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed two new laws that protected medical patients from overly aggressive medical debt collectors. Now, we discover that he also vetoed a law that cracks down on slumlords.

Thank goodness the General Assembly didn't pass a law to restrain usurious payday lenders.

If the governor's vetoes demonstrate his promise to protect businesses from onerous government regulation, he needs to reassess who is getting hurt.

The slumlord law made it easier for cities and counties to obtain court orders and fines against landlords who failed to fix their properties after being warned to do so. It gave localities power for the first time to enforce the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. The law enjoyed the support of the Virginia Apartment and Management Association and Virginia Poverty Law Center. In other words, both sides of the landlord-tenant divide agreed.

This did not convince the governor. He claimed in his veto message that the law was "duplicative" and that poor tenants and municipalities who might be subsidizing their rents could solve all problems simply applying Virginia's uniform building code, which he said was plenty strong. He added that “landlords and tenants both have responsibilities to maintain safe, decent, and sanitary housing.”

Youngkin needs to get out more.

He should visit the Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News. They are among the troubled places that inspired the slumlord law offered by Del. Cia Price who represents parts of the city.

For 11 years in the 1990s and early 2000s, The Daily Progress editorial page editor delivered Meals on Wheels to this notorious complex whose private owners collected hundreds of thousands of public dollars that subsidized units with backed up plumbing and broken down heating and cooling systems.

In 2020, the place was still a mess with code inspectors finding 312 violations, according to media reports. Still, the owners blew a repair deadline and were given an extension on the fixes because of the pandemic.

This is what poverty looks like in Virginia. Building codes don't come close to compelling the correct response simply because the staffing to find the problems and enforce the code doesn't exist. Nor does the existing glacial civil legal system offer a solution without some more punch. People living in unsafe, indecent and unsanitary housing need help as soon as possible, not months down the road.

Youngkin's previous vetoes stopped laws offering more protections to patients with medical bills and people injured by crimes from being stalked by unscrupulous medical debt collectors. They enjoyed bill enjoyed bipartisan support in the General Assembly. So did the slumlord bill. It passed the Republican-run House of Delegates 59-41 and the Democratic-run Senate 26-14.

Even the experts on politics aren't sure why Youngkin seems untroubled vetoing bills that restrain debt collectors and slumlords.

"Youngkin and the people around him see him as having national candidate potential, which means a presidential or vice presidential nomination," said University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato. "So his constituency is less the broad body of Virginia voters than the players on the GOP side who determine the composition of the ticket in 2024 and 2028 ... Republicans also have a large business constituency—small and large business. The Republican business constituency has lots of votes and money in every state. I’m not saying that’s the only motive, but it certainly is a political motive."

Mark Rozell, a leading authority on Virginia politics, remains miffed.

"Whatever the technical merits of the governor's actions, these vetoes look politically tone-deaf, especially in light of the bipartisan support of the bills in both houses," said Rozell, Dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

"It's a head-scratcher really. To date, so much of what the governor has done has had the flavor of a politician looking beyond his current office to the possible next one. I see no political gain in these vetoes, and a potential issue for both Democratic and even Republican opponents to clobber him with in the future."